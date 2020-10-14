10 best Prime Day deals that aren't from Amazon: 4K TVs, Chromebook, AirPods, more

Amazon isn't the only retailer that's releasing deals at this year's October Prime Day event. Best Buy and Walmart have joined in on the fun with rival sales that include Prime-day beating deals that don't require a paying membership. We've sorted through all the bargains to bring you the best Prime Day deals that aren't from Amazon below.



Some highlighted offers include the Samsung Chromebook 4 that's on sale for just $199.99 at Walmart and currently sold out at Amazon, the PowerBeats Pro headphones marked down to a record low price of $174.99, and this 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunning price of $229.99.



You'll also find hot Prime Day-like appliances on sale like the Keurig coffee maker for just $79 and a $100 price cut on the Eufy Robot Vacuum, bringing the price down to an all-time low of just $149.



While Best Buy's sale ends today, Walmart's Big Save Event lasts all week, and most importantly, unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don't have to be a paying subscriber to shop these stellar deals below.

The best Prime Day deals that aren't from Amazon:

Insignia 6qt multi-function pressure cooker: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

If you haven't already got yourself a pressure cooker, this awesome $30 sale on an Insignia 6qt multi-function device is the perfect way to try out these great appliances without breaking the bank. With in-built overheat protection and an array of timesaving features, it can make those family dinners a whole lot easier.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker: $99 $79 at Walmart

Brew your coffee at home with the best-selling Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker that's on sale for $79 at Walmart. Perfect for any occasion, the coffee maker includes a single-serve K-Cup pod and a 12 cup carafe brewer.

Eufy RoboVac 25C Robot Vacuum: $249.9 9 $149 at Walmart

You can snag a robot vacuum for just $149 at Walmart's Big Save Event sale. The Eufy RoboVac works with Amazon Alexa and the compatible app allows you to clean and schedule from anywhere.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $174.99 at Best Buy

For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro are on sale at Best Buy for $174.99. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Price matching their lowest ever price in the US, Best Buy's latest AirPods Pro deal is a great option for picking up these fantastic premium buds for cheap. With noise-cancellation, transparency mode, and wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, these are a great pickup.

Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4: $229.99 $199.99 at Walmart

This Chromebook 4 is on sale for just $199 at Walmart. This is the best price we've seen for the lightweight laptop that features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and provides 12 hours of battery life.

TCL 4 Series 50-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Want a large TV for the living room but don't want to spend big? This $80 saving on a TCL 4 Series is a fantastic, economical way to bag a smart TV that's still fully capable for much less this week. Featuring Google Assistant, full HDR support, Dolby Digital+ and a Voice Remote, it's not skimping on any of the technology you'd normally expect to see on a new 4K TV deal either.

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones: $349 $298 at Best Buy

Save $50 on the latest iteration of the industry-leading noise-cancelling headphones from Sony today at Best Buy. Always a TechRadar favorite, the Sony WH-1000 feature a 30-hour battery life, excellent sound, touch controls, and innovative adaptive sound technology that detects and responds to your current activities.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV (V655-H): $528 $468 at Walmart

Keep an eye out today for this 65-inch TV deal at Walmart that sees a 2021 model - the Vizio V655-H - on sale for under $500. With HDMI 2.1 connectivity with eARC and Dolby Atmos passthrough plus Apple AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in, it's got all the latest bells and whistles at a fantastic price.

Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 laptop: $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

It's almost hard to believe such a sleek, thin, and feature-packed laptop such as the Yoga C740 is going for so cheap right now at Best Buy. With an Intel Core i5-10210U, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and near bezel-less display, this Lenovo performs and looks like a much more premium machine than the price tag would suggest.

If you're not in the US you'll find today's best Prime Day deals below.

