Cyber Monday 2024 is here! I've found 150+ great expert-selected deals you can still nab

Cyber Monday is knocking on the door. That means the Black Friday sales are going to soon come to close. After weeks of excitement and days of shopping, the discounts are going to officially end at 11:59pm AEDT on Monday, December 2.

That said, some retailers will continue their sale for a couple of days more – either until Wednesday, December 4 and possibly even until Friday, December 6. The majority of brands and retailers, though, will end their offers on December 2, so if you haven't yet finished your Christmas shopping or grabbing that big-ticket item you've been saving all year for, now is the time – do not wait much longer.

If you do miss out, the Boxing Day sales will start not too long after, but the discounts aren't typically as good as you would get right now.

So, what's good to shop during the Cyber Monday sales? There are plenty of Garmin watches to choose from, plus fabulous discounts on a plethora of Dyson products. Select laptops from various retailers are getting steep discounts and you can find them all in our dedicated best laptops deals page. While not officially called Cyber Monday, Amazon's Black Friday sale continues for a short while yet with thousands of offers too.

I've been following every single major sale in Australia for eight years now and have built up quite the expertise on various tech categories and what would be a good price for them. This allows me to recommend deals that are truly worth your hard-earned cash. I've also leveraged my entire team's expertise to find the best deals from trusted retailers across various items. They're all listed here, with a few highlights further down the down the page.

Retailers with Cyber Monday sales in Australia

Deals picked by Deals picked by Sharmishta Sarkar Managing Editor (APAC) I started at TechRadar as the Australian Deals Editor in 2016 and have covered every major sale, including EOFY, Prime Day and Boxing Day since then. So I've figured out what to look for when shopping for a good deal. I'm using that knowledge to help you find the best Cyber Monday deals this year, uncovering the bargains you don't want to miss.

Cyber Monday 2024 deals – my top picks

Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulb (E27, 3-pack): was AU$48.24 now AU$39.99 at Amazon Save AU$8.25 This is actually a far better discount than Amazon is listing – each of these colour-changing smart bulbs costs AU$39.99, and you're getting three for the price of one! Note that this pack is not the Matter-enabled version, just the original Apple HomeKit-compatible ones. They still feature millions of colour, variable brightness, Thread and Bluetooth support, and if you’re locked into an Apple ecosystem, you don't necessarily need the Matter support offered by the newer bulbs anyway.

Lowest price JBL Flip 6: was AU$169.95 now AU$97 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$72 Down to a record-low price, the JBL Flip 6 is truly a powerhouse for such a small speaker. And while it lacks flashy features like voice control, you get a rugged and very portable speaker that punches well above its weight with bassy sound. This discount applies to the Black, Blue and Pink colourways.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6: was AU$204 now AU$123.54 at Amazon Save AU$80.46 The DJI OM 6 is available in two colour options and is one of the best phone gimbals you can get. Its ergonomics and app are great, plus it's mightily affordable right now. If you're after a thoughtful Christmas gift for someone who loves taking videos and photos on their phone, get them this.

Oclean X Ultra S: was AU$449.95 now AU$224.95 at Shaver Shop Save AU$225 This sonic electric toothbrush only just launched in Australia – on October 29 to be precise – and we weren't expecting any kind of discount right away, but this 50% off is most welcome. This is a talking toothbrush that uses bone-conduction tech to provide vocal feedback in real time so you brush exactly you ought to. It's cutting-edge stuff in oral hygiene and you'll get three replacement cleaning heads in the box too.

Shark Cordless Vacuum with Self Cleaning Brushroll (IZ102): was AU$549 now AU$237 at The Good Guys Save AU$312 It's our favourite budget vacuum cleaner, taking up a spot in our best cordless stick vacuum buying guide even though we've not been able to test it ourselves. User reviews are glowing though, and we trust the people who love this machine. For quick and daily vacuuming, this is great and excellent value as it's back to its all-time low price.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024): was AU$329 now AU$267 at Amazon Save AU$62 Announced in October, the latest Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition gets you a fancy new colour in Australia, alongside the usual Black. You can get both for the same 19% discount, which nets you the best black-and-white e-paper display yet! It's fast, looks wonderful and gets you 32GB of internal storage. You also get wireless charging that no other ereader brand offers.

Lowest price Sennheiser Momentum 4 (Special Edition): was AU$625 now AU$335 at Amazon Save AU$310 Don't underestimate the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones because of their plan looks. Brilliant detailed and crisp sound, along with excellent ANC and transparency modes and satisfying battery life, make the Momentum 4s some of the beast headphones you can currently buy. If you'd like to save some additional money, other editions of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 may have a higher (but still discounted) price, but are also listed with an additional saving through a AU$30 coupon, bringing the cost as low as AU$308 for the white version.

Shark FlexStyle: was AU$449.99 now AU$265 at eBay Save AU$184.99 with eBay Plus While there's no doubt the Dyson Airwrap is a fantastic hair-styling tool, it is quite expensive. You can get a really good alternative for a fraction of the price if you opt for the Shark FlexStyle instead. It's got a slightly whiny hum that you'll need to get used to, but it's easy to use and does a pretty good job of styling hair. Available for AU$295 on eBay via Bing Lee, but eBay Plus members save AU$30 more. Also available in a gorgeous Black colour for the same price.

Great value Dyson Gen5detect Complete: was AU$1,599 now AU$879 at Dyson Save AU$720 It's the most powerful Dyson yet and this is the exclusive model that comes with every single attachment you can think of (6 in total) along with 2 cleaning heads – the Digital Motorbar and the Fluffy Optic. You'll also get the Dyson FreeDok, which is a free-standing dock to stow it all away. If there was a Dyson deal worth your money, this one is it! You can pick up the Absolute version of the same machine, with fewer attachments, for AU$779 at the Dyson eBay store with code BFR130.

Smartphones & accessories

iPhone 16 128GB: was AU$1,399 now AU$100 at Vodafone

Save AU$1,299 Apple's iPhone 16 can be snatched up for just AU$100 from Vodafone, with the telco offering AU$1,299 off when you purchase the phone alongside a AU$79 per month plan spanning a 36-month repayment period. Tallied up, that brings the cost of the phone down to just AU$100 plus plan costs. Other storage and colourway options have received the same discount, as has the iPhone 16 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Titanium Grey, 256GB): was AU$2,199 now AU$1,711 at Amazon Save AU$488 The discounted price of Samsung's flagship smartphone has been fluctuating since the start of the sale and while this 22% isn't the best we've seen, it's still not too shabby. The S Pen-toting S24 Ultra is the ultimate productivity phone, allowing you to do a lot on a small device. And that camera array – it's fabulous!

Nothing Phone (2a): was AU$529 now AU$424.41 at Amazon Save AU$104.59 There's something about Nothing that makes you sit up and take notice... yeah, it's the design, isn't it? Even under the hood there's something going on, with a clean OS, great performance and battery life, plus a dial camera system that's not too shabby for the price. Right now, though, only the white colour option is discounted.

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Amber Yellow, 512GB): was AU$1,599 now AU$1,414.68 at Amazon Save AU$184.32 This Samsung Galaxy S24 deal is fairly good if you want a new smartphone with lots of storage without spending too much money. The phone comes with 512GB capacity and a brilliant array of cameras, along with Samsung's new Galaxy AI suite of features. Available in Amber Yellow only at 12% off.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G (128GB): was AU$1,098 now AU$975 at Amazon Save AU$123 Say you want the cheapest smartphone in the Samsung Galaxy S24 family but don't want to sign up for a plan. Amazon is offering quite an attractive option, with AU$123 slashed from the price. It's not a discount to write home about but, for such a competent phone that brings the best of the S24 range to a cheaper price point, this is a deal that shouldn't be missed. Available in Graphite, Mint and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy A55: was AU$699 now AU$447 at eBay Save AU$252 with eBay Plus Samsung's budget handsets are excellent, and the Galaxy A55 is such a nice smartphone that it sits well beside the Galaxy S24 range – and with more than AU$250 slashed from the price of the Awesome Navy model, it might be time to pick this phone up if you're after an affordable yet well-performing handset. And at this price, it's a record-low and an absolute steal for one of 2024's best phones.

Best price Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (white): was AU$55 now AU$35.99 at Amazon Save AU$19.01 While Apple users get the AirTags, Samsung users can reach for the Galaxy SmartTags, with only the white option now available on Amazon. At this price, it's cheaper than an AirTag, but just be aware that these Bluetooth trackers only work with the Samsung ecosystem, with the software not compatible with anything outside of the SmartThings.

Apple AirTag (1-pack): was AU$49 now AU$40 at Amazon Save AU$9 The 4-pack is now out of stock from Amazon, but you can still get a single tag for 18% off. If you've been looking for a set of tracking tags perfect for the Apple ecosystem, AirTags are your best bet, and right now you can score a four pack with a small discount on Amazon.

Anker 321 MagGo wireless power bank: was AU$63.99 now AU$32.50 at Amazon Save AU$31.49 This little MagSafe power bank is the perfect way to keep your iPhone (12 or newer) charged without needing to carry cables. The 5,000 mAh capacity is enough to bring most iPhones from 20% back to a full charge, and it’s small enough to slip in a pocket.

Smartwatches & fitness trackers

Withings Scanwatch 2 Hybrid Smartwatch (38mm, Rose Gold): was AU$599 now AU$449 at Amazon Save AU$150 One of the best-looking hybrid smart watches on the market, blending analog and digital design layouts, the Scanwatch 2 is probably your best bet if you want a classic design and some of the health tracking features of a typical smart watch. In our Withings ScanWatch 2 review, we found that the companion app was quite easy to use and we liked the inclusion of a skin temperature tracker, though we would have liked some more smart features and the small digital display won't be for everyone.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was AU$499 now AU$344 at Amazon Save AU$155 If you want to move on from your Apple Watch to something that's more fitness oriented, Garmin's Vivoactive 5 is ideal. For your money, you're getting a lovely AMOLED display, up to 11 days of battery life and GPS tracking, along with a heck of a lot of fitness features for the gym goer.

Garmin Epix 2 (47mm): was AU$1,298.72 now AU$898.76 at Amazon Save AU$399.96 If you want all the best fitness features on a bright, AMOLED display, the Garmin Epix 2 is the watch for you. Its fitness features are suitable for both the most adept and inexperienced trainers, with accurate GPS and excellent mapping. Its respectable 75-hour battery life is dwarfed by other Garmin watches, but that big display is the star.

Garmin Epix Pro 2 (Sapphire Edition, 51mm): was AU$1,849 now AU$968.79 at Amazon Save AU$880.21 The headline feature here is that AMOLED display – it's absolutely stunning! But it's also the ultimate outdoor watch, with a built-in torch, practically all kinds of activity tracking (including surfing and skiing), and packed full of features with up to 31 days of battery life. It's the ultimate Garmin with the whopper of a price tag, but the 51mm Epix Pro 2 is 46% off on Amazon, better than the offer in the 47mm display.

Garmin Forerunner 955 (solar): was AU$1,099 now AU$799 at Amazon Save AU$300 This Garmin watch offers you plenty of great features if you're really into outdoor fitness. From training readiness to training load, plus HRV and sleep monitoring, you'll get all the important metrics you need. Battery life isn't too bad either, considering this is the solar edition, so it will just keep going.

Garmin Instinct 2 (Graphite, 45mm): was AU$499 now AU$348.82 at Amazon Save AU$150.18 Close to its lowest ever price on Amazon, the Instinct 2 is a heavy-duty Garmin smartwatch that offers an immense 28 days of battery life (or 30 hours with GPS mode enabled) and a waterproof rating of up to 100 metres. You also get the usual comprehensive suite of fitness tracking and workout suggestions, all clearly legible on its monochromatic display. You can grab the smaller 40mm model for AU$343.34.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: was AU$769 now AU$619 at Amazon Save AU$150 We rate this current saving on Garmin's Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch as a pretty good one even though it's not quite the discount we were expecting. It practically has an infinite battery life when exposed to at least three hours of direct sunlight per day and is built to military standard. You also get 24/7 health and fitness tracking, along with a built-in LED flashlight.

Garmin Instinct 55 (Black): was AU$349 now AU$249 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$100 The Forerunner 55 is Garmin's entry-level running smartwatch and already pretty affordable, but a range of retailers including JB Hi-Fi are discounting it by a further 28%. As stated in our 4-star Garmin Instinct 55 review, we think this is a great option for beginners or those looking to step up from a basic fitness tracker. And despite the name this one also tracks more than running, with modes for swimming, cycling, yoga and more.

Garmin Instinct 2 : was AU$499 now AU$289 at Amazon Save AU$210 If you're OK with the camo colour scheme and medium (45mm) size, this is one of the best Garmin smartwatch deals right now – and shaves another AU$60 or so off the Instinct 2 above. Amazon's also technically understating the savings here, as most retailers sell this model for AU$499 or more. This price is an all-time low for this model, although technically it was selling at the same AU$289 during October Prime sale last month.

Garmin Venu 3S (black): was AU$749 now AU$599 at Amazon Save AU$150 Now is a great time to snap up the excellent Garmin Venu 3S. It expertly blends smartwatch and fitness functions, with all information displayed on a gorgeous AMOLED display. The 'S' here refers to its smaller 41mm size, but it's still ideal for all wrists. The French Gray colour (pictured) is currently unavailable, and only the 45mm Black options is going for this discounted price.

Fitbit Sense 2: was AU$449.95 now AU$279.83 at Amazon Save AU$170.12 The Fitbit Sense 2 is a neat and affordable smartwatch that’s able to track all your steps and movement, but it also monitors your stress levels and how well you’re sleeping. It looks good on your wrist so you’ll be happy to wear it wherever you go, and you can save over AU$170 on Graphite model shipping in from Amazon Germany – beating the previous record-low price of AU$299 from May 2023.

Fitbit Charge 6 (black): was AU$264 now AU$171.59 at Amazon Save AU$92.41 This is a US import, which explains why it's listed way lower than the AU$259.95 Australian RRP. While the Fitbit brand might be struggling after Google's ownership, it's also what makes the current Fitbits a better option for no-frills health trackers. You'll get Google Pay, 40 exercise modes, a daily readiness score, constant heart rate monitoring, step tracking and active zone minutes on the Charge 6, and that's just for starters.

Garmin Vivofit Jr 3: was AU$149 now AU$90.16 at Amazon Save AU$58.84 Looking for a fun way to encourage your child to remain active? This is a great activity tracker that's also swimproof. It's also got great battery life and is sized well for small wrists. However, it does require a paired phone to work, so if your child hasn't yet been given one, it might make managing the device a bit of a chore.

Headphones & speakers