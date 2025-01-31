I'm a Super Bowl TV deals expert – here are the best sales on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

Refresh

Super Bowl 59 (Image credit: Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) I'm interrupting your TV deal hunting for some Super Bowl 59 information. If you don't already know, the Eagles and Chiefs will face off on Sunday, February 9 at 5:30 PM at the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.



Most Super Bowl TV sales will run right up until the Super Bowl and will expire at Midnight. If you want to buy a TV in time for the big game, I recommend placing an order in the next couple of days so you have time to install and mount your brand-new display.

Amazon's lineup of Fire TVs are always popular during the Super Bowl, thanks to their impressive features and affordable price. I've chosen to highlight Amazon's all-new 55-inch 4-Series Fire TV, which is on sale for its lowest price yet.



The 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.



Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series TV: was $459.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

If you want a premium OLED display to watch the big game but don't want to shell out a ton of cash, LG's B4 is a great option, especially this 48-inhc model on sale for a record-low price of $599.99.



The LG B4 is the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup and is ranked in our best TV guide as the best value option for those looking for an OLED on a budget. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.



LG 48-inch Class B4 OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has our highly-rated Roku 65-inch Pro Series QLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet.



Our review of the Roku Pro Series TV sums it up simply as a flagship mini-LED TV for a reasonable price – that's even more true with this deal. Roku might be better known for its streaming boxes and sticks, but with 4.5 out of five stars, you see how highly we rate their new flagship TV series. It's so good that it claimed the best budget TV spot in our best TV buyer's guide.



Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the best TVs on the market and has been a best-seller here at TechRadar since its release. In our review, we rated it five out of five stars thanks to its superb picture quality, comprehensive smart capabilities, and extensive gaming features.



Today's Super Bowl deal from Walmart brings the price of the 65-inch display down to just $1,196.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday.



LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart

Okay, this is the best REALLY big-screen TV deal I've seen for the Super Bowl – LG's monster-size 86-inch UT70 Series 4K smart TV on sale for only $799.99. That's a new record-low price and beats last year's Black Friday deal.



The popular LG UT70 Series display delivers an impressive picture and sound thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor, plus you're getting smart capabilities with WebOS 24 and the LG game optimizer.



LG 86-inch UT70 Series 4K smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's stunning 2024 The Frame QLED TV is my dream display for watching the Super Bowl. You're not only getting a gorgeous picture with Pantone art-validated colors, but the TV will also look good in your home thanks to the dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artwork or photography. While pricey, Samsung's Super Bowl sale has slashed the 55-inch model down to a record-low price of $899.99, thanks to a $700 discount.



Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Samsung

If you want a really big (and cheap) TV to watch the Super Bowl, you can't get much better than this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for only $449.99 at Best Buy – an incredible price.



For your money, you're getting 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa to control your TV hands-free.



Insignia 75-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

The LG C4 takes the top spot in our best TV list due to its exceptional brightness, impressive gaming features, LG's new Dolby Vision filmmaker mode, and reasonable price.



Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,499.99, thanks to a whopping $1,200 discount. While the display has been cheaper (only by $200) during Black Friday, this is still an impressive price for a big-screen, feature-packed OLED display.



LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Best Buy