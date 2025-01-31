Live
I'm a Super Bowl TV deals expert – here are the best sales on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
Shop all the best Super Bowl TV deals in one place
If you're looking for all the best Super Bowl TV deals, you've come to the right place. As TechRadar's deals editor with seven years of experience tracking Super Bowl TV sales, I'm breaking down all the best deals in one place.
Super Bowl TV sales always bring attractive prices on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from LG, Sony, Samsung, Insignia, and Hisense. You can find record-low prices on last year's best-rated TVs as brands prepare to release new 2025 models.
I'm using price history and tracking tools from popular models to ensure only the best Super Bowl TV deals are on this page. Most of the TVs have also been reviewed here by the team at TechRadar, allowing you to do your research to make the best buying decision.
Below are links to Super Bowl TV sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung, followed by my pick of today's top 10 deals. You'll then find a live list of the best deals, which I'll update throughout the day.
My top Super Bowl TV deal pick is LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model back down to a record-low price of just $599.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.
A $400 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. Thanks to this Best Buy discount, though, you don't need to miss out. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.
TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this Q6 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a solid mid-sized TV for watching shows. movies and sports.
If you're looking for a massive display to watch the Super Bowl, you can't get much better than LG's best-selling UT75 4K smart TV for an incredible price of $799.99. The big-screen TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.
Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display for watching the Super Bowl, and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for a new record-low price of $899. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
If you're on a budget, this is another excellent deal on a big-screen display. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
If you want a really massive display, you can also get the 85-inch model on sale for only $599.99.
Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale has dropped LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
If you want to watch the game on a 70-inch display, this is a fantastic price on Samsung's DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.
Samsung's Super Bowl sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $529.99 - a new record-low price and $100 cheaper than on Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.
I'm interrupting your TV deal hunting for some Super Bowl 59 information. If you don't already know, the Eagles and Chiefs will face off on Sunday, February 9 at 5:30 PM at the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.
Most Super Bowl TV sales will run right up until the Super Bowl and will expire at Midnight. If you want to buy a TV in time for the big game, I recommend placing an order in the next couple of days so you have time to install and mount your brand-new display.
Amazon's lineup of Fire TVs are always popular during the Super Bowl, thanks to their impressive features and affordable price. I've chosen to highlight Amazon's all-new 55-inch 4-Series Fire TV, which is on sale for its lowest price yet.
The 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series TV: was
$459.99 now $359.99 at Amazon
If you want a premium OLED display to watch the big game but don't want to shell out a ton of cash, LG's B4 is a great option, especially this 48-inhc model on sale for a record-low price of $599.99.
The LG B4 is the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup and is ranked in our best TV guide as the best value option for those looking for an OLED on a budget. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.
LG 48-inch Class B4 OLED 4K UHD TV: was
$1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has our highly-rated Roku 65-inch Pro Series QLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet.
Our review of the Roku Pro Series TV sums it up simply as a flagship mini-LED TV for a reasonable price – that's even more true with this deal. Roku might be better known for its streaming boxes and sticks, but with 4.5 out of five stars, you see how highly we rate their new flagship TV series. It's so good that it claimed the best budget TV spot in our best TV buyer's guide.
Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was
$1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy
The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the best TVs on the market and has been a best-seller here at TechRadar since its release. In our review, we rated it five out of five stars thanks to its superb picture quality, comprehensive smart capabilities, and extensive gaming features.
Today's Super Bowl deal from Walmart brings the price of the 65-inch display down to just $1,196.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday.
LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV: was
$2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart
Okay, this is the best REALLY big-screen TV deal I've seen for the Super Bowl – LG's monster-size 86-inch UT70 Series 4K smart TV on sale for only $799.99. That's a new record-low price and beats last year's Black Friday deal.
The popular LG UT70 Series display delivers an impressive picture and sound thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor, plus you're getting smart capabilities with WebOS 24 and the LG game optimizer.
LG 86-inch UT70 Series 4K smart TV: was
$1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy
Samsung's stunning 2024 The Frame QLED TV is my dream display for watching the Super Bowl. You're not only getting a gorgeous picture with Pantone art-validated colors, but the TV will also look good in your home thanks to the dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artwork or photography.
While pricey, Samsung's Super Bowl sale has slashed the 55-inch model down to a record-low price of $899.99, thanks to a $700 discount.
Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV: was
$1,499.99 now $899.99 at Samsung
If you want a really big (and cheap) TV to watch the Super Bowl, you can't get much better than this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for only $449.99 at Best Buy – an incredible price.
For your money, you're getting 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa to control your TV hands-free.
Insignia 75-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV: was
$599.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy
The LG C4 takes the top spot in our best TV list due to its exceptional brightness, impressive gaming features, LG's new Dolby Vision filmmaker mode, and reasonable price.
Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,499.99, thanks to a whopping $1,200 discount. While the display has been cheaper (only by $200) during Black Friday, this is still an impressive price for a big-screen, feature-packed OLED display.
LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV: was
$2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Best Buy
Welcome to today's live coverage of all the best Super Bowl TV sales. I'll be breaking down my pick of the top deals across retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart and brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, and Hisense.
I've covered Super Bowl TV sales for seven years, hunting the best bargains on TechRadar's best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED displays. While hundreds of offers are available, you can be sure that this page is only filled with the best Super Bowl TV deals.
Happy shopping, and don't forget that the Super 59 is nearly a week away, which means time is running out to buy (and save) a brand-new TV.