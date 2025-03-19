Afterpay Day 2025: the best deals on tech, appliances and more on day 1 of the sale

The first of two Afterpay Day sales in Australia has arrived! Kicking off today, March 20 and running through until 11.59pm on Sunday, March 23, Afterpay Day (it should really be called Afterpay Days) is an excellent opportunity to score some bargains from the country's biggest retailers.

Of course, you're not left wanting when it comes to discounts and savings this week, as the Amazon Big Smile Sale has been running since Monday, March 17 and it too finishes up on Sunday, March 23. Put simply, you're practically guaranteed to find someone you've been pining for for less this week.

As with all other major sales in Australia, my Techradar comrades and I will be keeping this page updated with the best deals as soon as they drop. Some retailers jumped the gun early and began offering deals since earlier in the week and which are included below, but because we're focusing solely on the official dates, our live coverage begins today. Happy shopping!

Televisions

LG C4 OLED (65-inch): was AU$4,299 now AU$2,620 at Appliance Central Save AU$1,679

Our current favourite TV for most people has plummeted in price following the release of its successor, but the C4 is still such a good TV that it's well worth picking up if your budget can't stretch to the C5. Excellent colours and contrast and a great option for gamers, it's practically perfect. Other sizes: • 55-inch: AU$1,970

• 48-inch: AU$1,745

Samsung S90D (55-inch): was AU$3,295 now AU$2,250 at Appliance Central Save AU$1,045

We have seen a bigger discount on this Samsung screen before, but this is still a great price worth shouting about. We didn't get to review this screen last year, but we considered the S90C predecessor to be the best screen overall in 2023, and we have no doubt the S90D will only continue the winning formula. Other sizes: • 77-inch: AU$4,450

• 83-inch: AU$5,650

Phones and wearables

PC and peripherals

Headphones and speakers

Sennheiser CX Plus: was AU$259.95 now AU$99 at Sennheiser Save AU$160.95 Bringing the CX Plus earbuds drop to just AU$99, this is one of our favourite Afterpay Day deals. Just a touch more than than their lowest price ever, these buds serve up a balanced sound with plenty of customisation – making them a fantastic upgrade for any music lover.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was AU$549 now AU$398 at Amazon Save AU$151 Despite being a few years old now, we still rate the Sony XM4s as being one of the best pairs of noise cancelling headphones. They're comfortable, sound fantastic and they do a great job of blocking out the world around you.

Sonos Ace: was AU$699 now AU$469 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$230 Admittedly expensive when they first launched, this AU$200 saving on Sonos' first pair of headphones makes them easier to recommend. They sound good and their ANC is effective, but they really come alive when watching movies in Dolby Atmos. Plus, if you have a Sonos soundbar, you can send the audio to the Ace for private viewing. Be sure to use code AFTERPAY2025 to get the deal price here.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was AU$399 now AU$356 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$43 They're no stranger to discounts and we're not going to pretend this is the best price we've ever seen, but a saving on the AirPods Pro 2 should never be ignored. Great sound, seamless connectivity and excellent ANC are all part of the package.

Samsung Q930D: was AU$1,595 now AU$799 at Appliance Central Save AU$796 This Samsung soundbar gives you 9.1.4 surround sound thanks to its dedicated rear speakers and, in true Samsung soundbar fashion, it sounds excellent and does a great job of delivering crystal clear dialogue.

Appliances

KitchenAid KSM 150 : was AU$899 now AU$535 at Amazon Save AU$364 Despite not officially taking part in Afterpay Day, Amazon has delivered a sensational saving on the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer. It's a fantastic addition to any kitchen thanks to its range of attachments that go beyond baking. Available in Almond Cream, Empire Red and Matte Black under the same listing.

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista capsule coffee machine: was AU$1,099 now AU$798 at Amazon Save AU$301 We think this is the best Nespresso machine money can buy, thanks to its use of the Vertuo range of coffee capsules and its integrated milk frother with froth and heat settings. It's also not bad looking if you ask us.

Shark IZ102 Cordless Vacuum: was AU$549.99 now AU$315 at Amazon Save AU$234.99 While we haven't reviewed this Shark stick vac ourselves, we still deem it to be the best budget stick vacuum you can get, based on a large number of positive customer reviews. You get powerful suction and LED lights on the roller head to show up more dust, and it's now had a huge 53% slashed from its price.

Personal care

Shark FlexStyle: was AU$499 now AU$349 at eBay Save AU$150 This Dyson dupe does wonders to help you dry and style your hair. It comes with a number of attachments to create different styles and it easily converts from hair dryer to straightener. We've linked the silver model here, but it's available in black or copper for the same price.