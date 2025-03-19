Live

Afterpay Day 2025: the best deals on tech, appliances and more on day 1 of the sale

I'm back on the hunt for the best bargains in the first Afterpay Day of 2025

Deals
By last updated
Jump to

Assortment of tech on purple and mint coloured background with TechRadar brand name and Afterpay Day brand

(Image credit: Future)

Televisions
Phones and wearables
PC & peripherals
Headphones & speakers
Appliances
Personal care

The first of two Afterpay Day sales in Australia has arrived! Kicking off today, March 20 and running through until 11.59pm on Sunday, March 23, Afterpay Day (it should really be called Afterpay Days) is an excellent opportunity to score some bargains from the country's biggest retailers.

Of course, you're not left wanting when it comes to discounts and savings this week, as the Amazon Big Smile Sale has been running since Monday, March 17 and it too finishes up on Sunday, March 23. Put simply, you're practically guaranteed to find someone you've been pining for for less this week.

As with all other major sales in Australia, my Techradar comrades and I will be keeping this page updated with the best deals as soon as they drop. Some retailers jumped the gun early and began offering deals since earlier in the week and which are included below, but because we're focusing solely on the official dates, our live coverage begins today. Happy shopping!

Afterpay Day 2025: Retailer quicklinks

Televisions

LG C4 OLED (65-inch)
LG C4 OLED (65-inch): was AU$4,299 now AU$2,620 at Appliance Central

Save AU$1,679
Our current favourite TV for most people has plummeted in price following the release of its successor, but the C4 is still such a good TV that it's well worth picking up if your budget can't stretch to the C5. Excellent colours and contrast and a great option for gamers, it's practically perfect.

Other sizes:

• 55-inch: AU$1,970
• 48-inch: AU$1,745

View Deal
Samsung S90D (55-inch)
Samsung S90D (55-inch): was AU$3,295 now AU$2,250 at Appliance Central

Save AU$1,045
We have seen a bigger discount on this Samsung screen before, but this is still a great price worth shouting about. We didn't get to review this screen last year, but we considered the S90C predecessor to be the best screen overall in 2023, and we have no doubt the S90D will only continue the winning formula.

Other sizes:

• 77-inch: AU$4,450
• 83-inch: AU$5,650

View Deal

Phones and wearables

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB): was AU$2,335 now AU$1,985 at eBay

Save AU$350

Samsung's latest flagship smartphone is an absolute powerhouse. You get a truly gorgeous display, blazingly fast speeds and first class cameras. AI, of course, makes an appearance and who could forget the S Pen that makes the phone an absolute joy to use.

You can also grab the 256GB version for AU$1,797.

View Deal

PC and peripherals

HP Victus 16 | Intel i5 / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 4070
HP Victus 16 | Intel i5 / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 4070: was AU$3,499 now AU$2,399 at HP Store

Save AU$1,100

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the HP Victus 16, but AU$2,399 isn't too bad. For a bigger screen laptop with RTX 4070 GPU and 32GB RAM, you can conquer all quests with this HP, no matter whether you game or not.

View Deal
Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 14-inch (Gen 9) | Ryzen 7 / 16GB / RTX 3050 / 512GB SSD:
Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 14-inch (Gen 9) | Ryzen 7 / 16GB / RTX 3050 / 512GB SSD: was AU$2,799 now AU$1,359 at Lenovo AU

Save AU$1,440

This is a monster saving on what is a remarkably powerful laptop. It boasts an enviable specs list, including a 14.5-inch, 2560 x 1600, 90Hz, touchscreen display and a Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. It also has a facial recognition webcam, a big 73Wh battery and 140W USB-C charging.

View Deal

Headphones and speakers

Sennheiser CX Plus
Sennheiser CX Plus: was AU$259.95 now AU$99 at Sennheiser

Save AU$160.95

Bringing the CX Plus earbuds drop to just AU$99, this is one of our favourite Afterpay Day deals. Just a touch more than than their lowest price ever, these buds serve up a balanced sound with plenty of customisation – making them a fantastic upgrade for any music lover.

View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4: was AU$549 now AU$398 at Amazon

Save AU$151

Despite being a few years old now, we still rate the Sony XM4s as being one of the best pairs of noise cancelling headphones. They're comfortable, sound fantastic and they do a great job of blocking out the world around you.

View Deal
Sonos Ace
Sonos Ace: was AU$699 now AU$469 at JB Hi-Fi

Save AU$230

Admittedly expensive when they first launched, this AU$200 saving on Sonos' first pair of headphones makes them easier to recommend. They sound good and their ANC is effective, but they really come alive when watching movies in Dolby Atmos. Plus, if you have a Sonos soundbar, you can send the audio to the Ace for private viewing. Be sure to use code AFTERPAY2025 to get the deal price here.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was AU$399 now AU$356 at JB Hi-Fi

Save AU$43

They're no stranger to discounts and we're not going to pretend this is the best price we've ever seen, but a saving on the AirPods Pro 2 should never be ignored. Great sound, seamless connectivity and excellent ANC are all part of the package.

View Deal
Samsung Q930D
Samsung Q930D: was AU$1,595 now AU$799 at Appliance Central

Save AU$796

This Samsung soundbar gives you 9.1.4 surround sound thanks to its dedicated rear speakers and, in true Samsung soundbar fashion, it sounds excellent and does a great job of delivering crystal clear dialogue.

View Deal

Appliances

KitchenAid KSM 150
KitchenAid KSM 150 : was AU$899 now AU$535 at Amazon

Save AU$364

Despite not officially taking part in Afterpay Day, Amazon has delivered a sensational saving on the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer. It's a fantastic addition to any kitchen thanks to its range of attachments that go beyond baking. Available in Almond Cream, Empire Red and Matte Black under the same listing.

View Deal
Nespresso Vertuo Creatista capsule coffee machine
Nespresso Vertuo Creatista capsule coffee machine: was AU$1,099 now AU$798 at Amazon

Save AU$301

We think this is the best Nespresso machine money can buy, thanks to its use of the Vertuo range of coffee capsules and its integrated milk frother with froth and heat settings. It's also not bad looking if you ask us.

View Deal
Dyson V10 Cyclone
Dyson V10 Cyclone: was AU$1,099 now AU$669 at JB Hi-Fi

Save AU$430

Discounted to AU$699 already, when you use the code AFTERPAY2025 you'll save an extra AU$30, making this competent Dyson vacuum a bit of a bargain.

View Deal
Shark IZ102 Cordless Vacuum
Shark IZ102 Cordless Vacuum: was AU$549.99 now AU$315 at Amazon

Save AU$234.99

While we haven't reviewed this Shark stick vac ourselves, we still deem it to be the best budget stick vacuum you can get, based on a large number of positive customer reviews. You get powerful suction and LED lights on the roller head to show up more dust, and it's now had a huge 53% slashed from its price.

View Deal

Personal care

Shark FlexStyle
Shark FlexStyle: was AU$499 now AU$349 at eBay

Save AU$150

This Dyson dupe does wonders to help you dry and style your hair. It comes with a number of attachments to create different styles and it easily converts from hair dryer to straightener. We've linked the silver model here, but it's available in black or copper for the same price.

View Deal
Dyson Airstrait
Dyson Airstrait: was AU$749 now AU$499 at Amazon

Save AU$250
Slashing 33% off RRP, the Dyson Airstrait can take your hair styling routine to a whole new level. The no-hot-plate hair straightener is also a dryer that can take totally wet hair and dry it to naturally straight in a matter of minutes. With three temperature settings and precise airflow blades, this hair tool is great for those wanting to shorten their drying and styling time. Also included in the box is a non-slip heat-resistant mat, which can be used to place the styler down in between sectioning.

Do note, that this discount is only available in one colourway.

View Deal

LIVE: Latest Updates

Refresh

We're blown away by this deal!

Shark Flexbreeze fan in black in both pedestal and tabletop mode.

(Image credit: Shark / Future)

While we're technically coming out of summer in Australia, you can never predict when the mercury will rise again, and if you don't have A/C at home, or you want to manage your energy bills, a fan is the next best thing to keep you cool.

A real standout fan is Shark's Flexbreeze, now AU$199.99 direct from Shark. This pedestal fan can easily transform into a tabletop mode in seconds, thanks to the press of a button. Plus, it's cordless and rechargeable, lasting up to 24 hours on its lonesome without being plugged in.

Shark Flexbreeze fan: was AU$249.99 now AU$199.99 at Shark

Clearpay

(Image credit: Clearpay)

Afterpay Day is here!

Good morning shoppers! Today marks the first day of the first Afterpay Day sale in 2025 and the deals are already dropping by the bucketload.

You'll find my initial selections for top bargains already published on this page, but make sure to check back throughout the day and all the way through until Sunday, March 23 (the final day of Afterpay Day) for all the latest deals as they drop.

And, don't forget, it's also the Amazon Big Smile Sale this week, so if you've yet to check out those deals, be sure to do so as there are some cracking bargains to be found.

Happy shopping!

More about seasonal sales
Super Bowl TV deals

Best Buy's week-long sale has stunningly-low prices on TVs: here are the 9 best deals
Walmart Presidents&#039; Day sale 2025

Watch out Amazon: Walmart announces a rival spring sale - 55% off TVs, patio furniture, and clothing
Comino Grando Server

Puget Systems partners with Comino to bring more affordable liquid cooled dual-CPU, 8-GPU systems to the masses
See more latest