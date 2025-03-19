Live
Afterpay Day 2025: the best deals on tech, appliances and more on day 1 of the sale
I'm back on the hunt for the best bargains in the first Afterpay Day of 2025
The first of two Afterpay Day sales in Australia has arrived! Kicking off today, March 20 and running through until 11.59pm on Sunday, March 23, Afterpay Day (it should really be called Afterpay Days) is an excellent opportunity to score some bargains from the country's biggest retailers.
Of course, you're not left wanting when it comes to discounts and savings this week, as the Amazon Big Smile Sale has been running since Monday, March 17 and it too finishes up on Sunday, March 23. Put simply, you're practically guaranteed to find someone you've been pining for for less this week.
As with all other major sales in Australia, my Techradar comrades and I will be keeping this page updated with the best deals as soon as they drop. Some retailers jumped the gun early and began offering deals since earlier in the week and which are included below, but because we're focusing solely on the official dates, our live coverage begins today. Happy shopping!
Afterpay Day 2025: Retailer quicklinks
- Adore Beauty: up to 40% off hundreds of beauty brands
- Appliances Online: AU$75 off a AU$750 spend with code APDAY75
- Big W: shop 50% off kitchen and household appliances
- Dyson: save up to AU$600 across vacuums, hair styling and more
- eBay: save 20% with eBay Plus
- JB Hi-Fi: AU$30 off a AU$300 spend with code AFTERPAY2025
- Kogan: save up to 65% off tech, appliances and more
- Lovehoney: score up to 60% off storewide
- Mwave: up to 50% off in the Afterpay Day sale
- Myer: up to 50% off storewide in the Mid Season sale
- Nespresso: receive 2 free Barista Cups when you purchase 160 capsules or more
- Shaver Shop: up to 65% off men's and women's grooming
- Sony: AU$40 off a AU$300 spend using code AFTERPAYDAY40
- The Good Guys: 2024 TV runout and Price Beat options
Televisions
Save AU$1,679
Our current favourite TV for most people has plummeted in price following the release of its successor, but the C4 is still such a good TV that it's well worth picking up if your budget can't stretch to the C5. Excellent colours and contrast and a great option for gamers, it's practically perfect.
Other sizes:
Save AU$1,045
We have seen a bigger discount on this Samsung screen before, but this is still a great price worth shouting about. We didn't get to review this screen last year, but we considered the S90C predecessor to be the best screen overall in 2023, and we have no doubt the S90D will only continue the winning formula.
Other sizes:
Phones and wearables
Save AU$350
Samsung's latest flagship smartphone is an absolute powerhouse. You get a truly gorgeous display, blazingly fast speeds and first class cameras. AI, of course, makes an appearance and who could forget the S Pen that makes the phone an absolute joy to use.
You can also grab the 256GB version for AU$1,797.
PC and peripherals
Save AU$1,100
This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the HP Victus 16, but AU$2,399 isn't too bad. For a bigger screen laptop with RTX 4070 GPU and 32GB RAM, you can conquer all quests with this HP, no matter whether you game or not.
Save AU$1,440
This is a monster saving on what is a remarkably powerful laptop. It boasts an enviable specs list, including a 14.5-inch, 2560 x 1600, 90Hz, touchscreen display and a Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. It also has a facial recognition webcam, a big 73Wh battery and 140W USB-C charging.
Headphones and speakers
Save AU$160.95
Bringing the CX Plus earbuds drop to just AU$99, this is one of our favourite Afterpay Day deals. Just a touch more than than their lowest price ever, these buds serve up a balanced sound with plenty of customisation – making them a fantastic upgrade for any music lover.
Save AU$151
Despite being a few years old now, we still rate the Sony XM4s as being one of the best pairs of noise cancelling headphones. They're comfortable, sound fantastic and they do a great job of blocking out the world around you.
Save AU$230
Admittedly expensive when they first launched, this AU$200 saving on Sonos' first pair of headphones makes them easier to recommend. They sound good and their ANC is effective, but they really come alive when watching movies in Dolby Atmos. Plus, if you have a Sonos soundbar, you can send the audio to the Ace for private viewing. Be sure to use code AFTERPAY2025 to get the deal price here.
Save AU$43
They're no stranger to discounts and we're not going to pretend this is the best price we've ever seen, but a saving on the AirPods Pro 2 should never be ignored. Great sound, seamless connectivity and excellent ANC are all part of the package.
Save AU$796
This Samsung soundbar gives you 9.1.4 surround sound thanks to its dedicated rear speakers and, in true Samsung soundbar fashion, it sounds excellent and does a great job of delivering crystal clear dialogue.
Appliances
Save AU$364
Despite not officially taking part in Afterpay Day, Amazon has delivered a sensational saving on the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer. It's a fantastic addition to any kitchen thanks to its range of attachments that go beyond baking. Available in Almond Cream, Empire Red and Matte Black under the same listing.
Save AU$301
We think this is the best Nespresso machine money can buy, thanks to its use of the Vertuo range of coffee capsules and its integrated milk frother with froth and heat settings. It's also not bad looking if you ask us.
Save AU$430
Discounted to AU$699 already, when you use the code AFTERPAY2025 you'll save an extra AU$30, making this competent Dyson vacuum a bit of a bargain.
Save AU$234.99
While we haven't reviewed this Shark stick vac ourselves, we still deem it to be the best budget stick vacuum you can get, based on a large number of positive customer reviews. You get powerful suction and LED lights on the roller head to show up more dust, and it's now had a huge 53% slashed from its price.
Personal care
Save AU$150
This Dyson dupe does wonders to help you dry and style your hair. It comes with a number of attachments to create different styles and it easily converts from hair dryer to straightener. We've linked the silver model here, but it's available in black or copper for the same price.
Save AU$250
Slashing 33% off RRP, the Dyson Airstrait can take your hair styling routine to a whole new level. The no-hot-plate hair straightener is also a dryer that can take totally wet hair and dry it to naturally straight in a matter of minutes. With three temperature settings and precise airflow blades, this hair tool is great for those wanting to shorten their drying and styling time. Also included in the box is a non-slip heat-resistant mat, which can be used to place the styler down in between sectioning.
Do note, that this discount is only available in one colourway.
LIVE: Latest Updates
We're blown away by this deal!
While we're technically coming out of summer in Australia, you can never predict when the mercury will rise again, and if you don't have A/C at home, or you want to manage your energy bills, a fan is the next best thing to keep you cool.
A real standout fan is Shark's Flexbreeze, now AU$199.99 direct from Shark. This pedestal fan can easily transform into a tabletop mode in seconds, thanks to the press of a button. Plus, it's cordless and rechargeable, lasting up to 24 hours on its lonesome without being plugged in.
Shark Flexbreeze fan:
was AU$249.99 now AU$199.99 at Shark
Afterpay Day is here!
Good morning shoppers! Today marks the first day of the first Afterpay Day sale in 2025 and the deals are already dropping by the bucketload.
You'll find my initial selections for top bargains already published on this page, but make sure to check back throughout the day and all the way through until Sunday, March 23 (the final day of Afterpay Day) for all the latest deals as they drop.
And, don't forget, it's also the Amazon Big Smile Sale this week, so if you've yet to check out those deals, be sure to do so as there are some cracking bargains to be found.
Happy shopping!
Best Buy's week-long sale has stunningly-low prices on TVs: here are the 9 best deals
Watch out Amazon: Walmart announces a rival spring sale - 55% off TVs, patio furniture, and clothing