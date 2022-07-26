Google Drive vs OneDrive: Which cloud solution is right for you?

The cloud storage market is extremely competitive these days, making it difficult to know which solution is the right for you. Two of the frontrunners are Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive but, ultimately, deciding on the best cloud storage will depend on your needs. Are you looking for the best free cloud storage , the best business cloud storage service , the best cloud document storage , or something else?

Whatever your specific needs, both Google Drive and OneDrive represent solid choices, which is why they are two of the most popular cloud storage solutions on the market. On the most basic level, users will find that Google’s offering is more consumer-friendly - a reflection of the developer’s suite of personal cloud tools, from Google Photos to Gmail . Microsoft OneDrive, on the other hand, is centered more on enterprise customers. Both, however, have their eyes on business and personal users. If you’re looking for an in-depth examination of both products, check out our full Google Drive cloud storage review and our Microsoft OneDrive cloud storage review .

If you'd prefer a straightforward comparison between Google Drive and OneDrive, then you’ve come to the right place. The below guide will take you through the pros and cons of each solution, evaluating each on its features, performance, support, and pricing. You could be forgiven for not being entirely sure which cloud solution is the best fit for your needs - but we hope to be able to clear things up.

Google Drive vs OneDrive: Features

Google Drive is host to the majority of the cloud storage features that individuals have come to expect. Even with the free plan, users get access to a web interface, a mobile app, and sharing settings that can be adjusted at the admin level.

Microsoft OneDrive users will enjoy similar functionality, including automatic syncing, where users indicate the files and folders they want to be backed up, so they are automatically synced with copies in the cloud.

One of the biggest divides facing users when determining whether Google Drive or OneDrive is the best fit for them concerns their operating system of choice. While both solutions are flexible enough to bridge such a divide, fans of other Google Workspace solutions may prefer to stick with Google Drive. At the same time, Windows users or anyone that simply can’t work without Office software like Microsoft Word might be best placed sticking with OneDrive.

(Image credit: Shutterstock.com / rafapress)

Google Drive vs OneDrive: Performance

The good news is that both of these cloud platforms take up hardly any space on an individual or company device, so neither has a noticeable impact on hardware performance. Again, the practicalities of using each platform will largely depend on what you consider to be the best productivity tools . Fans of Word, Excel, and the like, can still use Google Drive but may have to convert documents into Docs, Sheets, and other Google-made alternatives. That’s not a major issue but might affect how you perceive the performance of each cloud solution.

Although there’s not much to choose from in terms of performance, it’s worth pointing out that Microsoft Office, which is usually employed as an offline tool, will take up more storage space than Google Workspace, which can be accessed via your web client. If storage is a major concern for you, this might be worth keeping in mind.

Google Drive vs OneDrive: Support

Comparing both Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, it must be said that the former performs slightly better in terms of the support on offer. However, OneDrive is still no slouch. Google Drive is known for providing quicker response times when users get in touch via phone, email, or chat. Microsoft does have a pretty active community forum, however, and members of the company’s customer service team are usually on hand to answer any queries.

The Google Workspace knowledge center, with its guides and how-to advice, means that you hopefully won’t need to get in contact directly. For both platforms, signing up for a paid version of the service does provide slightly quicker response times.

Google Drive vs OneDrive: Pricing

For most individuals that only require cloud storage for personal use, the free offerings provided by both Google Drive and OneDrive are likely to be sufficient. The same is true for sole traders and the smallest firms, who will have to choose between the 15Gb offered for free with Google Drive and the 5GB included with the OneDrive free plan.

If you’re happy to pay, a subscription to Google One upgrades your Google Drive cloud storage (as well as the storage you get with Photos and Gmail). Prices range from $2.99 a month for 200GB of storage up to $299.99 for 30TB. With OneDrive, you can plump for 100GB of storage for $1.99 per user per month or purchase a subscription to Microsoft 365, which offers 1TB of storage for $6.99 per month and comes with access to the company’s entire productivity suite.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Google Drive vs OneDrive: Our Verdict

Both Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive represent excellent cloud storage solutions. The best one for your needs will largely depend on whether you are a regular Windows user or are used to Google’s online productivity tools. You still won’t go too wrong whichever tool you opt for but the best choice is likely to be whatever one fits your existing workflow.