WD My Passport Wireless SSD review

For those that need the extra speed, this is a solid addition to WD’s already-great wireless drive lineup. And while it admittedly comes at a cost, it’s way more than just a wireless storage device.

Hard drive manufacturer Western Digital is pretty familiar with storage gear aimed specifically at pro photographers. Over the last few years, it has focused on this niche with a line of devices that make transferring and backing up photos while in the field faster and easier – chief among them is its two previous Wi-Fi equipped My Passport Wireless hard drives.

Now, WD has added a third product to this stack with the WD My Passport Wireless SSD, with its main draw lying in the additional durability and speed that is inherent to solid state drives.

Now, to be sure, this speed and reliability boost comes at a steep price, but when you consider the built-in SD card reader and the Wireless SSD’s ability to keep your other devices charged while out and about, it’s still a cost worth paying – especially with Black Friday and Cyber Monday looming around the corner.

Pricing and availability

WD’s My Passport Wireless SSD is available in capacities of 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB with prices ranging from $230 / £220 / AU$429 for the 250GB model to $800 / £700 / AU$1,399 for the 2TB version, with Black Friday PC components deals likely reducing the cost a bit.

There is a two-year warranty from the manufacturer and also a 30-day money back guarantee in select markets.

Design & key features

Like its hard drive-equipped siblings, the My Passport Wireless SSD has been built for life on the go: it comes packing a built-in SD card reader, 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity and an internal Li-Ion battery that gives you up to 10 hours of continuous wireless use.

While the device isn’t weather- or dust-proof, it does come with a removable drop-resistant rubber bumper, giving it a rugged look and a non-slip surface to improve grip. Moreover, all the ports and buttons are flush with the exterior, and in combination with the thickness of the bumper, that should help protect the drive from the elements and accidental scrapes.

On the 'top' edge of the My Passport Wireless SSD is a power button, a 10-pin micro-B USB 3.0 port, and a USB 2.0 socket that’s On-The-Go (OTG) compatible. There’s also a second switch on the top which powers up the battery indicator and inititates SD card transfers, and also works as the WPS switch for the initial Wi-Fi setup. The only other physical feature on the drive is the SD card slot, which lives around the corner from those USB ports, and there’s also battery, Wi-Fi and power indicator lights on the front face.

It weighs 359g (0.79 pounds) without the bumper, but dress it up in its rugged jacket and you’ll be carrying 461g (1.02 pounds) in the bag.