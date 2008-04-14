Asus EN8800GT 512MB review

For the money, you won't find any better graphics card out there

If there's something to be said for keeping things simple and concentrating on the basics, then this Asus EN8800GT 512MB board makes its case loud and clear.

It sticks entirely with NVIDIA's reference design for GeForce 8800GT cards. The result is a total domination of our performance tests. Natch.

The best of the affordable cards

Of course, being based on a relatively highly specified chipset to begin with helps. But this card confirms the NVIDIA G92 GPU's status as the finest of the sensible money graphics chips.

Even the factory-overclocked Sapphire Radeon HD 3870 Atomic can't compete, despite boasting much faster memory and core clockspeeds.

Add in the EN8800GT's overclocking prowess that brings it closer than any other card to handling Crysis in all its glory. There's no contest at this price point.

