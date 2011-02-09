Xigmatek Gaia SD1283 review

In the current market the Xigmatek Gaia SD1283 does a good job of balancing price with good performance.

With its wide range of coolers, the Xigmatek product line can be somewhat overwhelming. This Gaia SD1283 air cooler is a performance 120mm cooler. If you're looking for the next step up in cooling, it provides all the high-performance options you would want in this level of kit.

First, it ships with a decent 56.3cfm, 120mm fan with an upper 1500rpm speed.

The Gaia SD1283 itself uses three 8mm heatpipes that use a Direct Touch in the cooling block to maximise heat transfer. These pass the heat up to the 160mm high, 120mm wide cooling fins.

For more advanced cooling, it can also handle a twin-fan cross-flow installation.

For mechanical fixing it uses a relatively complex universal bracket that's made up of a lot of pieces, the advantage being that it covers all of Intel's sockets and the same for AMD, including the legacy K8 options such as 754, 939 and 940.