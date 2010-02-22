A-Data EX93 SSD enclosure review

We can't really see the point of having an SSD enclosure without the option to RAID them up

We've seen these sort of things before, but coming under the bracket of 2.5-inch notebook drive adaptors.

The last one I had a play with was in horrendous beige-box stylings with not a hint of brushed aluminium in sight. This enclosure from A-data though is far more stylish, with shiny black plastic and the requisite black, brushed aluminium accompaniment.

Unfortunately though that's about as good as it gets. This is as cut-back as a 2.5-inch drive enclosure can be; the only real plus point for it over having two brackets for the SSDs in your rig is the fact you only need one SATA power cable.

No RAID?

If something like this offers the opportunity to house twin SSDs in the same 3.5-inch bay you would expect it to have the RAID options that have been available on 2.5-inch enclosures for years.

Going back to the beige box sample I checked out years ago that had both RAID 0 and RAID 1, and only used one SATA cable for both power and data.

I'm aware that A-data has a version with RAID capabilities available too, but I just can't see the relevance in having this stripped-bare version out there as well.

