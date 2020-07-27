Zee5 launches new subscription pack Zee5 Club

The videostreaming services, otherwise known as OTT platforms, are getting highhly competitive. Zee5, the OTT platform from the Essel Group, has launched an entry-level sucscription pack that will provide access to television shows, originals and Alt Balaji shows. Priced competitively at Rs 365, the Zee5 Club yearly subscription includes access to around 1000 movies, ZEE Zindagi shows and over 90 Live TV channels without advertisements.

Zee5 India Senior Vice-President and Head SVOD Rahul Maroli said the pricing would make it clear that the target group of the pack is women in the age group of 24-50 who watch soaps on a daily basis and youngsters in the age group of 18-30 who are keen on youth-oriented web series from Zee5 and Alt Balaji. "Zee5 Club will help us to board every Indian and provide them with a hyper-personalised and a seamless content viewing experience at Rs 365 year, ” he said.

According to Maroli based on their research it emerged that a large number of people want to consume television content at their own convenience of time and devices.

“We are a customer-obsessed OTT platform and the launch of Zee5 Club is a result of the feedback we received from our consumers."

Besides regular content, some of Zee’s popular TV shows like Kumum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya in Hindi, Sembaruthi in Tamil, Jothe Jotheyali in Kannada and Mazya Navryachi Bayko in Marathi would be available on Zee5 Club before telecast on television.

Highly competitive

The OTT platforms in India are getting aggressive in their pricing.

Amazon Prime Video is priced at Rs 129 per month. Times Internet's MX Player is currently available on a free ad-supported model.

Star India subsidiary Hotstar is giving some free content on its OTT platform to expand its reach in tier-II and tier-III cities.

Hotstar also has subscription plans that start at Rs 299. Netflix offers a mobile-only plan at Rs 199 per month. But its standard plans start at Rs 499 per month. Viacom18's video streaming service Voot also offers paid subscriptions ranging from Rs 99 per month to Rs 499 per year.

Zee5 apart from launching a new entry level pack is also trying to woo the auidence in multiple ways.

The competition is heavy and Zee5 is coming up with the right plan at the right time when all the OTT services are restoring HD content on their platforms after a slight gap to aid the network traffic during the lockdown.