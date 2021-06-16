Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH is a new budget smartwatch with Bluetooth calling

The market of wearables- both budget smartwatches/fitness trackers and true wireless earbuds is experiencing a boom especially since the last year and a half. As homegrown brands like Boat and Noise are making impressive progress in their respective segments, we are seeing an influx of new affordable accessories launching every other day,

Keeping up with the trend, Zebronics has announced the availability of its new budget smartwatch called Zeb-Fit4220CH. This new budget watch comes with some of the trendiest features like SpO2, Bluetooth calling, and a blood-pressure monitor at an affordable price point.

Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH price and availability

The retail price of the new Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH in India has been set at Rs. 3,999, however, as an introductory offer the watch will retail for a discounted price of Rs. 3,199 on Amazon for a limited time. The watch comes in a round dial in a single size option and has three colour variants to choose from - a black case with a black strap, a silver case with a white strap, and a cadet grey case with a cadet grey strap.

Zeb-Fit4220CH features and specifications

Keeping aside the odd name, the Zeb-Fit4220CH comes with some interesting features at this price point. It features a 1.2-inch TFT touchscreen display and is IP67 certified for dust and water resistance making the watch comfortable to wear during your long-running or gym sessions.

In terms of tracking your activity, the Zeb- Fit4220CH offers to track for 7 different sports modes - including running, walking, skipping, football, cycling, badminton, and basketball. Additionally, it comes with a pedometer, sleep tracker, distance walked, calories burned, sedentary reminder, and more.

Among the key highlights of the watch are features like Bluetooth call, camera control, music control, caller id and more. The app comes with over 100 watch faces, including one that can be customised with users' image. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and has a dedicated application for both mobile platforms.

