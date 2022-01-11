Yet another Taapsee Pannu movie goes straight on to the OTT platform

Audio player loading…

Taapse Pannu's last two releases were directly on the OTT platforms. While Haseen Dillruba was a tale of complicated relationship of a newly-wed in a small town, the second movie Rashmi Rocket was the agonising story of a champion athlete done in by 'gender test'. Both got only middling response from the critics and OTT numbers were decent. Anyway, Taapsee's next release, Looop Lapeta, is also headed straight to a streamer.

The comedy thriller, which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, will be streamed on Netflix on February 4.

Looop Lapeta, inverts a popular genre, and here a girlfriend is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend. Taapsee plays the role of Savi, who is out to save her boyfriend. Savi, could as well be a short form of Savithri, who in Indian history fought with the Gods to get back her husband Sathyavan. Tahir's character is, not surprisingly, named Satya.

For the record though, Looop Lapeta is the Bollywood adaptation of Tom Tykwer's celebrated cult classic Run Lola Run.

A mix of comedy, thriller and action

Looop Lapeta, produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari, marks the film debut of director Aakash Bhatia. “The film boldly jumps genres from comedy, thriller to romance and makes for a rollercoaster ride for audiences," the director says.

"This compelling story was extremely enjoyable to make along with my director, Aakash and co-star, Tahir. I cannot wait for fans and audiences to watch this edge-of-the seat film and enjoy it as much as we loved making it," Taapsee said.

Tahir Raj Bhasin said, “The film is a clutter breaking take on new age romance, and a genre I am exploring for the first time."

The film mixes comedy and thriller with a pinch of action.

Taapsee, among the mainstream Bollywood actresses, is not afraid to keep tapping the OTT platforms. Her courage and conviction on that score is quite appreciation-worthy.

