Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G confirmed to launch in China on December 10

Xiaomi has finally set a date for the Redmi K30 5G launch date in China — December 10.

Earlier this month, a Xiaomi executive confirmed that the Redmi K30 will be coming soon, and will be the first 5G smartphone from them. Speculation suggested that the phone will be unveiled early next year, but the CEO went on to confirm that the phone will indeed be unveiled in December itself. It turns out that the Chinese launch date is just two weeks away, on December 10.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Redmi K30 will support both SA and NSA 5G standards for improved coverage in regions where 5G infrastructure deployment may not be up to the mark. The previous teasers also confirmed that it would be the first device from the house of Xiaomi to sport a punch-hole display, with two selfie cameras tucked in the top left corner of the display.

Eventually, other specifications of the device also surfaced, thanks to leaks and benchmarks of the device. It will reportedly be able to switch the display refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz, joining the flagship ranks. It will run MIUI11 out-of-the-box, presumably built over Android 10. The leaked benchmarks also suggest that at least one of the variants will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chipset with Adreno 618 graphics.

Hot on the heels of the Redmi K30, Realme has confirmed that it will also be unveiling its first 5G smartphone in the coming months, called the Realme X50. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 735 chipset, which is expected to be Qualcomm’s first mid-range 5G chipset. We should learn more about these devices in the coming days.