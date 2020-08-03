Xiaomi MiTVs to get early access to Disney Plus Hotstar movies

Xiaomi has announced a partnership with Disney Plus Hotstar to bring the latest Bollywood movies early to Mi Smart TV users across India.

Starting July 31, Mi Smart TV users will be able to enjoy early access to half a dozen Bollywood movies. The Multiplex Banner feature on Mi TVs will allow the viewers to access these movies two hours prior to the official release at 5:30 PM.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

With this tie-up, Xiaomi is improving its first-day, first-access to Mi TV Patchwall users. Movies that will be streamed early to Patchwall users include Lootcase, Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, and more. Consumers can enjoy the most-awaited movies of 2020 featuring some of the leading actors from the Indian film industry.

The PatchWall interface is specially designed for India and is available for all Mi TVs. It is Xiaomi’s own skin for Android TV. The PatchWall 3.0 is deeply integrated with over 23 content partners which bring together local and global content to the table with over 16 languages, resulting in one of the largest libraries of Video-On-Demand providers.

With the PatchWall integration, you also get a unique universal search feature, that allows you to search for content from over 23 apps, hassle-free. It also allows users to safeguard content that is not suitable for Kids, with Kids Mode. Kids Mode allows you to view and browse content meant for your kids across all platforms with ease.

Since the movies come under VIP branding, to enjoy the content, you must need a Hotstar VIP membership, if not the premium membership.

Commenting on the integration, Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead, Mi TVs said, ”Understanding the needs of the Indian consumers in these post-COVID times, we are taking our partnership with Disney+Hotstar ahead and providing film-lovers an additional privilege of experiencing the premiere of some of the biggest Bollywood movies, two hours ahead of the official release. Through this first of a kind industry integration, we are confident that Mi Fans and consumers across the country will be able to enjoy watching the first day, ‘first show’ of some of the most multi-talented actors of the Indian film industry.”