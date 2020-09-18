Xiaomi’s first smartwatch in India will have a round display

Xiaomi will host its annual Mi Smarter Living event next week in India. This time around, the company is expected to expand its portfolio into many new categories with multiple launches. A recent teaser from Xiaomi suggests that the company might finally bring a smartwatch to India.

Xiaomi has been dominating the wearable segment in India for the past few years with its affordable Mi Band series. With smartwatches getting a lot of attention in recent times, Xiaomi is gearing up to bring its own to the country.

Wait till you SEe Mi. 😉Watch out for some crazy #IOT products at #SmarterLiving2021.RT🔄 if you have been waiting for this one. pic.twitter.com/h5FJIHseczSeptember 17, 2020

The teaser image shared by Mi India on Twitter reads “Watch Out” with a circular watch dial around it and also the tweet says “Wait till you SEe Mi”. This gives us a clear indication of a new smartwatch for India. However, this shouldn't come as a surprise as the teaser image for the Smarter Living 2021 already had an Easter egg for the smartwatch.

Going completely the teaser image, it looks like Xiaomi will launch the Mi Watch Revolve in India. It is a renamed Mi Watch Color for the global market, and the same might come to India as well. It has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen and runs a proprietary software skin. For navigating, you get a touch screen interface and two crowns on the watch.

The smartwatch also comes with 24/7 Heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, and NFC support. On a single charge, the watch is said to last for two weeks. For fitness, it is bundled with multiple sports modes and tracking. It is also water resistant up to 5ATM. There could be differences in terms of specifications when it lands in India. It was priced at CNY 800, which converts to about Rs 9,000.

Apart from the smartwatch, Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Mi Band 5,an automatic soap dispenser, a pair of running shoes, and more.