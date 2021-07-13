Trending

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to go on open sale starting July 15 on Amazon.in

The premium flagship will finally be available for everyone

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is finally available in India, a few months after it was originally unveiled. Starting later this week, it will be available directly from Amazon.

Launched in April, the Mi 11 Ultra went on sale on July 7 in limited quantities for pre-orders. With more than 1 lakh users expressing interest in the flagship, Xiaomi is now making it available for everyone in India on Amazon. 

Starting July 15, 12 noon onwards, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be available on Amazon.in at a price of Rs 69,999. SBI credit card users will be eligible for a Rs 5,000 instant discount. Colour options include Ceramic Black and Ceramic White. 

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specs and features

Like the best Android phones today, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It supports all 5G bands for global coverage.

There’s a 6.81-inch AMOLED display (Samsung E4) on the Mi 11 Ultra with a QHD+ resolution, an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 1700 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ certification, Dolby Vision and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the audio front, there is a dual stereo speaker by Sound by Harman Kardon.

The biggest talking point of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra are its cameras: a 50MP 1/1.12-inch primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens with a 128-degree field-of-view and a 48MP periscopic telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom — all of which are capable of 4K video recording.

The phone runs off a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired and 67W wireless charging. However, the Indian Mi 11 Ultra variants will ship with a 55W adapter. Xiaomi’s 67W charger can be bought separately for Rs 1,999.

