Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sale date is July 7 in India: price, specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will finally be available in India on July 7, the company announced today. It is the brand’s most premium smartphone to date.

Launched in late April alongside the Mi 11X series, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sale date was not mentioned at that time. Logistical issues, combined with a nationwide lockdown and other factors led to the availability being delayed multiple times. Starting July 7, customers will be able to buy the Mi 11 Ultra in India.

However, the company says it will be in a limited quantity. The registration for the sale is already live with a bunch of offers and benefits. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in India is Rs 69,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. Colour options include Ceramic White and Ceramic Black. It will come bundled with a 55W fast charger. Along with Amazon, interested consumers can also book the device at a Mi Store. For now, it looks like the device will only be available via Mi.com.

In terms of offers, you can register now and get a benefits like two free screen replacements worth Rs 4,099, Ultra merchandise Superfan box, Times Prime annual membership and an additional F code. On top of this, you can avail Rs 5,000 instant discount with SBI credit card transaction.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specs and features

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is an ultra-premium smartphone with cameras, display, speakers and specifications that are amongst the best in business. It starts with the Snapdragon 888 chipset with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. It supports all 5G bands .

The display spans 6.8-inches and curves on all four sides for better ergonomics. It’s an E4 AMOLED display from Samsung with a QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. There’s also support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 10-bit colour encoding, and a peak brightness of 1,700 nits.

The Mi 11 Ultra is amongst the heaviest smartphones of the season with a 236g weight. It houses a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging and 67W wireless charging. In India however, the device will come with a 55W adapter.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers with Sound by Harman Kardon, Hi-Res wired and wireless audio, IR Blaster, MIUI 12 based on Android 11, and NFC.

Photography is supposed to be the strongest point of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, with a 50MP f/1.12 Samsung GN2 sensor with a 1/1.12” sensor size, a 48MP(IMX 586) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto lens with 5x digital, 10x optical and 120x digital zoom capabilities. There is also a 20MP selfie shooter on the front.