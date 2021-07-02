Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra registrations open: Get Rs 1,999 off and other benefits

While we are waiting for Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s launch sale date in India, the company has announced registration for the same. The registration for the Mi 11 Ultra is now open in India and you will have to register by paying Rs 1,999 and in return, you are guaranteed to get the device and on top of that you are also eligible for additional benefits.

While the sale date is unclear for now, the company has confirmed that the Mi 11 Ultra will go on sale in July. This is a chance for those who were waiting for Xiaomi’s flagship phone for the past couple of months. The device was https://www.techradar.com/in/news/mi-11-ultra-price-in-india-specs-review-availabilityin India back in April along with the Mi 11X series.

How to register for Mi 11 Ultra in India

Login to Mi.com using Mi ID Register here for Ceramic Black / Register here for Ceramic White Pay Rs 1,999and purchase a gift card, it can be used to purchase Mi 11 Ultra when it goes on sale You will get an F code on sale day to your email ID Enter the F-code here and redeem the complete purchase of the Mi 11 Ultra using the gift card

Xiaomi also says once the colour of the phone is picked, it can’t be changed. The F-code that arrives in the mail on sale day is also valid only for 24 hours, so make sure you stay alert if you purchase a gift card.

Benefits of Mi 11 Ultra registration gift card

On purchase of the Mi 11 Ultra gift card, you are entitled to purchase the device on sale day and along with that, you also get some additional perks.

Two free screen replacements worth Rs 4,099

Ultra merchandise Superfan box

Times Prime annual membership

Additional F code that you can share with your friends

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specs and features

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. It supports all 5G bands in India. It has a 6.8-inch curved screen which is an E4 AMOLED display from Samsung with a QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. You also get a secondary display on the back.

In the optics department, the Mi 11 Ultra boasts a 50MP f/1.12 Samsung GN2 sensor with a 1/1.12” sensor size, a 48MP(IMX 586) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto lens with up to 120x digital zoom capabilities. There is a 20MP selfie shooter on the front.

It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging and 67W wireless charging. In India however, the device will come with a 55W adapter. Other notable features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res wired and wireless audio, IR Blaster, MIUI 12 based on Android 11, and NFC.