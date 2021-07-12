Xiaomi’s 67W USB type-C fast-charger now available in India

When the Mi 11 Ultra came to India, Xiaomi mentioned that it will ship with a 55W charger instead of the 67W one that is available in other countries due to regulatory issues. Now it seems to have achieved the necessary approvals to bring its 67W charging tech to India, with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger.

The Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger combo is now available in India via Xiaomi’s website. It is priced at Rs 1,999 and includes the compliant 6A USB Type-C cable. A 6-month warranty is included too. It will also be available at the company’s offline stores.

With an output of 67W, this is the fastest charger that Xiaomi offers in India. Only the Mi 11 Ultra can use it to its full potential currently, but the launch could be a sign of more 67W charging phones on the horizon. The other notable device with this charging spec is the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in China, which will make its way to India later this month as the Poco F3 GT. To keep the price low, we could see it come with a slower charger in the box, with the 67W adapter being an optional upgrade.

The Xiaomi Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger can work with smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, earphones and other USB Type-C products, though the charging speeds will depend on the compatibility. It is also Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 certified at an output of 36W.

Output options include 5V 3A, 9V 3A, 20V 1.35A, 11V 3A, 20V 3.35A and 11V 6.1A. It comes with built-in surge protection and has been certified by the Bureau of Indian standards for quality, safety and reliability.

