Xiaomi Mi 11 to launch on December 28

Along with the announcement of the Snapdragon 888 chipset, a list of brands announced that they would be among the first few to launch a phone powered by this new chipset that comes with all bells and whistles required for a 2021 flagship.

During the processor’s launch event, Xiaomi confirmed that Mi 11 would be one of the few first smartphones to use the new chipset. However, the exact launch plans had been kept secret. Now it is being reported that the Chinese smartphone maker is indeed launching the phone on December 28, right before the end of the year.

The official post on Weibo by Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun confirms the phone’s launch date, however, does not reveal anything else about the device yet. The launch event is scheduled for 7.30 PM on December 28 - instead of the previously rumoured February 2021 launch.

Xiaomi Mi 11 release date, price, news and leaks

Best Xiaomi phones of 2020: these are the top Mi, Redmi, Poco and Black Shark devices

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch - what does it mean for us?

While there may be multiple variants of the device up for a launch, this launch itself is China-specific. And knowing the company, it would like to keep the global launch cycle of Mi 11 under the wraps, at least as of now.

Since the Mi 11 is a flagship product, it will surely be launched in overseas markets like Europe soon. And with the Mi 10 series, Xiaomi has decided that it will bring its flagship products in India as well, so we can expect an India launch to follow. How soon – that’s something only Xiaomi’s executives will be able to answer.

This also means that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that is expected to launch in the second week of January could be the first globally launched smartphone to use Snapdragon 888. Indian users, however, may still be disappointed as the company only brings the Exynos variants of its flagships to the country.