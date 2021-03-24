Xiaomi Mi 11 series India launch teased; likely to arrive in April

Xiaomi Mi 11 series launch in India has been confirmed by the company. Right after the OnePlus 9 series launch event last night, Xiaomi India tweeted about its upcoming flagship series for the Indian market.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 series consists of multiple devices - the vanilla Xiaomi Mi 11 is the only one that has been launched till now and on March 29, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra flagship phones will be launched Globally as well as in China. The company is also expected to launch the Mi 11 Lite 4G and Mi 11 Lite 5G as well.

Soon after the Mi 11 series global launch next week, the Xiaomi Mi 11 series smartphones will be launched in India - likely in the month of April. Mi India’s tweet says “While others are focused on getting your attention, we are focused on making fiction a reality, and bringing you an all-new smartphone experience” - subtly taking a dig at the competition.

While we do not have the exact launch timeline of the Mi 11 series in India, we expect the devices will launch in India in April. The Mi 11 Ultra’s IMEI number has been registered in India already so that launch won’t be too far away.

Xiaomi Mi 11

The Mi 11 is the first and only smartphone in the Mi 11 series for now. Launched back in December, the Mi 11 is the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Mi 11 comes with a big 6.81-inch QHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a response rate of 480Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,500nits.

In terms of optics, there is a 108MP primary camera with OIS, a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. There's a 20MP selfie shooter on the front. It packs in a 4,600mAh battery and supports 55W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The Mi 11 Lite 4G is specs were tipped a couple of days back and the device is said to be the sleekest device of the season with a 6mm profile and 150 grams weight. It will feature a 6.5-inch 90Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display and will be powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset. On to the cameras, the Mi 11 Lite is said to pack in a triple rear camera with a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP telemacro shooter.

Other features that are expected include a 4,250mAh battery, 33W fast charging, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a microSD card slot.

Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra

The Mi 11 Pro and Ultra are expected to be a premium version of the Mi 11 with upgrades in the camera department and of course, a higher price with better overall specs. The Mi 11 Ultra is rumoured to come with a new 50MP camera sensor, the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 , a 120x periscopic zoom camera, a bigger battery, and a second display on the back.

