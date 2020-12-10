Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 update now rolling out in India

Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 11 update to its flagship Mi 10 device in India. The company is also rolling out the update to one of the most popular budget device, the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The Android 11 beta version for Mi 10 was available a few months and the stable version is now finally rolling out to all the users.

The Android 11 update is also rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro in India, confirmed the company. And, soon other devices will also get the Android 11 update in the coming days.

We went ahead and checked with our Xiaomi Mi 10 unit for the update. Their update was of 2.8GB size with MIUI V12.2.2.0.RJBINXM. This update brings the Android 11 update to the Mi 10. To check for the update on your phone - open settings, head to the about phone section which will be on top, then click on the MIUI version and check for update. As always it is recommended to update with Wi-Fi connectivity and data backed up.

(Image credit: Future)

The update doesn’t bring much of visual overhaul as it is still based on MIUI 12. The key feature of Android 11 includes Conversation, Content capture, Predictive tools, Accessibility, Device Control, and Privacy and security. The security feature includes mostly includes app permissions. You will be able to offer apps one-time permissions that only apply while the app is running in the foreground. This also means that apps can no longer have access to your location, microphone, or camera in the background.

Most of the aforementioned features are already available on most Xiaomi devices like permissions and security. Apart from that the update also brings chat bubbles for all the conversations, just like you get with Facebook Messenger. The media controls now sit in the notifications shade and will support multiple streams at once by swiping.

OnePlus 8 series has already received Android 11 update in India and Realme has also rolled out Android 11 to Realme x50 Pro users.

