Health-conscious mobile smells and tells

A mobile phone that can sniff what you're eating and give you advice on nutrition is the latest concept phone designed for the health-conscious.

The Health Conscious Tracking Phone helps users monitor their health through nutrition and fitness functions. Like-minded healthy types can also network their devices to motivate each other for workout sessions.

But the real novel feature is the device's eNose technology. This is built in to smell and identify foods eaten by their chemical signature. And the device periodically analyses food consumption to let the user know what food groups need to be topped up.

Dreamed up by designer Kristina Lee and shown by Yanko Design, the Health Conscious Tracking Phone adds to its healthy-lifestyle vibe by coming in a rather fetching avocado shape and colour.