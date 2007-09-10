Sony plots digital camera revolution

Sony has developed some impressive new technology that has the potential to revolutionise the digital camera industry. Its new CMOS sensor can capture the highest quality images at such unprecedented speeds that motion blurring could soon be a thing of the past.

Until now, digital cameras, even single lens reflex cameras, have only been able to capture a few frames per second, says Sony. This means that moving objects are hard to photograph without blurring the image.

60 frames every second

But Sony's new CMOS (complementary metal-oxide semiconductor) sensors are capable of capturing images at an astonishing 60 frames per second. So that's 60 high-resolution images being captured every single second, on a standard digital camera.

What's more, the sensor can be used for both still and moving images. This means that when you're recording video, if you isolate an individual frame, it'll be the same quality as a high-res still image.

Perfect moments

Sony calls this the capture of "the truly perfect moment" because the new technology will allow you to obtain images you wouldn't have been able to with older technology. So for instance, if you're trying to take a high-resolution image of your daughter playing tennis, you can say goodbye to racket-blur forever.

This high-speed imaging was previously only available to TV stations and those with a lot of money. It will now be dropped into the hands of everyday people in the form of consumer video cameras and digital stills cameras.

Sony says it's working to create high-speed CMOS sensors that'll capture images at up to 300 frames per second, which will exceed the capabilities of the human eye.

Read more about the new CMOS on Sony's website.