What time is Godzilla vs Kong released on HBO Max?

Godzilla vs Kong is the next tentpole HBO Max release, and we suspect that you - like us – are gearing up for its launch. Adam Wingard's MonsterVerse bout between the two titans arrives on March 31, but you might be wondering what time it'll be available to stream.

As its unsurprising name suggests, Godzilla vs Kong pits Earth's two biggest monsters against one another in a supposed battle to the death. Wingard, the film's director has already gone on record to say that there will be an outright winner from this monumental tussle (IGN) but there may be more to this fight than meets the eye. There are big leaks for the movie doing the rounds online, so be aware of major spoilers if you're looking to read up on Godzilla vs Kong before its March 31 arrival.

For now, though, it's the movie's release time that you're most interested in, isn't it? Let's waste no more time and dive into the exact launch time for Godzilla vs Kong on HBO Max.

What time is Godzilla vs Kong released in the US?

Ahead of its release, HBO Max's official Twitter account revealed when US audiences will be able to stream Godzilla vs Kong based on your time zone. For those who are based in the US' Pacific time zone, the movie will be available to watch on March 31 at 12:01am PT.

People based in the US' Eastern time zone, however, will have to stay up a bit later to be one of the first to witness this battle. Godzilla vs Kong will be made available to you on March 31 at 3:01am ET, so get an early night and set an alarm or just stay up until the early hours.

When will Godzilla vs Kong be available in the UK?

Right now, HBO Max isn't available in the UK. Some UK-based fans may be disappointed to hear that they can't join in on the HBO Max fun, but that doesn't mean that Godzilla vs Kong won't be available to you. Quite the opposite, in fact.

Godzilla vs Kong will be available to rent online, via Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) services, from April 1 in the UK - and no, that's not an April Fools joke. Unfortunately, there's no confirmed time for its release. The movie's UK Twitter account hasn't specified, but we imagine it'll be around 12:01am BST. If we find out for sure before Godzilla vs Kong's UK launch, we'll update this page accordingly.

UK-based film aficionados will have to pay £15.99 in order to rent the film, but you can watch it as many times as you like in the 48-hour rental window that you have from the time that the money leaves your account. At the time of writing, the Godzilla vs Kong UK Twitter account hasn't specified which PVOD services it'll be available to rent on.

If we had to guess, we think that the likes of Now TV, Google Play and the iTunes store will make it available. Again, though, if we get confirmation on what PVOD services will be showing it, we'll let you know.