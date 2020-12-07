Vivo X60 series is now 3C certified and will feature 33W fast-charging

There's a new Vivo X60 series of smartphones that have been 3C certified. Apparently these new smartphones will feature 33W fast-charging. Besides these one of these smartphones will feature the Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The listing that has leaked features V2059A, V2047A, and V2046A model numbers. There is no indication as to which variants these model numbers refer to, but it is assumed that none of these will be the X60 Pro+ which is apparently set to feature a faster 44W charging rate.

These were leaked on Twitter by the Digital Chat Station handle which has accurately predicted and leaked things in the past. There is no official word from Vivo about these smartphones though and there is little apart from this leak to go on about these smartphones.

Vivo recently introduced the Vivo 20 SE and Vivo V20 Pro smartphones in India. Here's a look at them.

Vivo V20 Pro specs

The Vivo V20 Pro is a 5G capable device powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It flaunts a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen. Powering the internals is a 4000mAh battery with 33W fast charge support. It runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10.

As for optics, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with a triple rear camera with the camera module design as the Vivo X50 Pro. You are looking at a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP mono sensor. To the front, you get a 44MP primary sensor, the same as Vivo V20. In addition to that, you also get an 8MP wide-angle shooter.

Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C, and In-display fingerprint scanning. The Vivo V20 Pro comes in Midnight Jazz, Sunset Melody, and Moonlight Sonata colour options.

Vivo V20 SE specs

The Vivo V20 SE sports a triple rear camera with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. To the front, you get a 32MP snapper housed in the dew-drop notch. The Vivo V20 SE is available in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue colour options.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 665 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery is rated is 4100mAh and supports Vivo’s 33W fast charging speeds. On the software front, it runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10. You also get the same6.44-inch AMOLED panel and in-display fingerprint scanner with the Vivo V20 SE.