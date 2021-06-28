Vivo V21 Pro set for launch soon

Vivo has introduced several smartphones in the Vivo V21 lineup, and it seems like the company is set to introduce another one soon. The new smartphone to join this lineup is the Vivo V21 Pro.

According to reports by 91Mobiles, the Vivo V21 Pro is set for release in the second half of July. This is the next big smartphone to join the portfolio of launches from Vivo. With most of the basic smartphones in the lineup launched, Vivo would be looking to bring the Pro versions now.

The report claims that there is no news about the specifications of the Vivo V21 Pro smartphone yet, but we should get to know something early in July. The most recent smartphone to join the Vivo V21 smartphone lineup is the Vivo V21e 5G.

The Vivo V21e 5G should have specifications close to the Vivo V21 Pro. The Vivo V21e 5G comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels at 9:20 aspect ratio and 90.10% screen to body-ratio. The display has a Schott Xensation UP protection on it.

Underneath the display it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that can clock up to 2.2GHz and has been manufactured using the 7nm process. As for the GPU it features the ARM Mali G57 which comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 3GB extended RAM. This is accompanied by 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras it comes with a dual-camera setup on the back that will feature a 64MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.79 along with a secondary 8MP wide-angle lens on the back. On the front, the phone will feature a 32MP camera for selfies that will have an aperture of f/2.0.

The Vivo V21e 5G will feature a 4,000mAh battery that will support 44W flash charge technology. The fingerprint sensor on the Vivo V21e 5G is an on-display one. It also features facial recognition for security. It runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top of it. The Vivo V21e 5G is 7.79mm in thickness at its thickest part and weigns 167 grams.