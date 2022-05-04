Vijay's Beast gets release date on Netflix

Audio player loading…

Tamil star Vijay's previous release Master made a huge splash on the OTT circuit. The film, which released in theatres at the peak of Covid-19 last year, made it to the streamers within 15 days, and the action-entertainer was lapped up by the audience. Master had record numbers on Amazon Prime Video.

But his recent release Beast did not get so much positive response at the theatres. Though the producers have been giving 'good numbers' for the film's theatrical collections in Tamil Nadu, the film has gone down as a 'flop' in the collective conscience of the public.

Beast was also had other language versions --- Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Beast, which released alongside KGF 2, was touted as a pan-Indian release. But other language versions of Beast proved to be a monumental dud, while KGF 2 continues to flourish even now.

Anyway, Beast is now ready to stream on OTT.

Beast songs had record views

It was officially announced today that Beast will start streaming on Netflix from May 11. The film had released in theatres on April 13. It'll also be available on SunNXT, whose sister outfit, Sun Pictures, happens to be the production house of the film. Sun Pictures previous two films, the Rajnikanth starrer Annatthe and the Suriya film Etharkkum Thunindhavan --- both of which were also failures --- also had simultaneous streaming on Netflix and SunNXT.

Beast, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also features Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Redin Kinglsey and VTV Ganesh, among others.

While the film may have received tepid response, the music of the film has been a chartbuster. The three singles from the movie, Arabic Kuthu, Jolly o Gymkhana and Beast Mode have received millions of views and it broke many records on YouTube.

Beast will be stream in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on Netflix. In the film, Vijay plays a RAW agent, who has quit work after a young civilian dies when he is carrying out his mission. He blames himself for the death of the child and takes the help of a psychiatrist. He, along with Preethi (Pooja Hegde), visits a mall in Chennai, which gets 'hijacked' by a terrorist organisation. The terrorists demand that the government to release their head who is in jail. How Vijay's character saves the hostages in the mall and destroys the terrorists is the story of Beast.

