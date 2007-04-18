Four-port HDMI switch makes digital life easy

The VS481 makes it a lot easier to dock your HDMI TV with other HD products

Aten International has announced the introduction of its new VS481 4-Port HDMI Switch. It's a peripheral which allows users to share their HDMI monitor or TV between up to four HDMI input sources, such as HD DVD players, satellite systems, digital camcorders and video game consoles.

HDMI combines high definition audio and video signals in one cable and provides content protection.

Most HD displays only come with one HDMI input, and so using this kind of switch port to share that one connection with up to four devices will be a real plus for early adopters. The VS481 allows users to switch between the connected digital devices by selecting the desired input source via the supplied infra-red remote control or buttons on the front panel.

One of the four HDMI input ports is located on the front panel which means you can easily access devices, such as digital camcorders, without always having to move around the HDMI switch for connection. The VS481 supports video resolutions including HDTV resolutions of 480p, 720p, 1080i and 1080p, and computer resolutions of VGA, SVGA, SXGA (1280x1024) and UXGA (1600x1200).

"HDMI is slowly but surely replacing many of the traditional analogue interfaces and even the newer digital interfaces in consumer electronic devices," said Kevin Chen, president of Aten International.

Aten's VS481 4-Port HDMI Switch is available now and retails for around £100.