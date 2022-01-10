Urbanista brings the world's first solar-powered headphones to India

Audio player loading…

The irony is striking. India is a country blessed with plenty of sunshine all through the year. Sweden, on the other hand, is known for its sombre, grey weather. But it is the Swedish audio brand Urbanista that has pioneered solar-powered headphones. And after being in 90 odd countries, it has taken its time to arrive in India.

Urbanista, which designates its product name from the popular cities in the world, has opened an operational office in India. To start off, its India product portfolio include Urbanista Los Angeles, the world’s first and only solar-powered headphones that offer free charging, and Urbanista Lisbon, the world’s smallest TWS earphones.

The company is setting much store on India as it is pegged as $11 billion headphone and earphone market. And in the words of Urbanista India head Vijay Kannan, "the earphone industry in India is growing at a CAGR of 9% and is expected to grow strongly at a CAGR of 7% in the future."

Will be available in 600 stores across India by March

Urbanista has presence in 90 countries around the world and has more than 30,000 global stores, one of the audio brand leaders in the world. Urbanista product designs are inspired by, as its name would evidently suggest, urban life of global popular cities.

Going forward, the premium Swedish brand will offer in India a wide range of exclusive products that combine technology, innovation, design, urban culture and a love for music.

Urbanista CEO Anders Andreen said: “We are very excited to introduce our products to the Indian market. With India being the mobile capital of the world, we believe our brand and products will resonate well with the Indian people.”

Urbanisata said its products are available in premium offline retailer stores in all major cities in India and will soon be available at selected Apple Premium iPhone Reseller stores all over India.

"Our products will be available in around 100 premium retailers pan India by end-January 2022 and will add another 500 retailers by the end of March 2022. Our products can also be found in all major online channels including Amazon and Flipkart,” the company said.

Details of Urbanista products in India

Urbanista Lisbon (Image credit: Urbanista)

The two products offered by Urbanista to Indian consumers are the earbuds Lisbon and the headphone Los Angeles.

Urbanista Lisbon specs and features: It has portable charging case and weighs less than 30g. The earbuds measure 18 x 16 x 14 mm and weigh only 4g each, Urbanista Lisbon is claimed as the world’s smallest Bluetooth earbuds. It claims 27 hours of total playtime on a single charge. It includes Universal GoFit wing, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type-C Charging. It is compatible with iOS and Android devices, and also Siri and Google Voice Assistant.

Urbanista Los Angeles' USP is its virtually infinite playtime as it is said to be always charging when exposed to light, both outdoors and indoors. It has 80h battery reserve. It has Hybrid active noise cancelling feature. Comes with ambient sound mode and on-ear detection

USB type-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, Siri and Google Assistant and is also compatible with iOS, Android and Windows devices.

Urbanista says an hour spent outside on a sunny day generates three hours of playtime. If it’s cloudy, for every hour spent outside, you get two hours of playtime.

Urbanista Los Angeles: Review

