Trailer of Yami Gautam's hostage drama A Thursday arrives - It's an OTT release

It is a Thursday today. And A Thursday trailer has arrived.

Sounds confusing? Well, A Thursday is a thriller flick that is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.

The film stars Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, and Dimple Kapadia, among others.

A Thursday is directed by Behzad Khambata.

This is Yami's second movie after she got married to director Aditya Dhar last year. Her previous released Bhoot Police was also premiered on Disney+ Hotstar movie.

A Thursday follows A Wednesday

The trailer, which was released today, kind of suggests that the film would be a racy suspense-filled drama like, well, A Wednesday, the Naseerudin Shaw-Anupam Kher 2008 starrer.

In the trailer it is shown that Yami is a kindergarten school teacher, who takes 16 children hostage. We know the number because she is shown calling the Colaba Police Station and telling them that she has taken 16 of her students as hostages. A cop tries to speak her out of the act, but the Yami character demands to speak with another officer. We see Atul Kulkarni, the other police officer, who gets Yami to speak about her demands. The trailer also shows Yami firing gunshots at the commandos outside the school after a news anchor calls her mad. Apparently, she is not doing it for money. There is something else. Dimple Kapadia plays the Prime Minister, and she has to decide on the demands put forth by the Yami character.

Earlier, the makers had also shared a teaser from the film in which is shown Yami singing a nursery rhyme as kids repeat the lines after her.

A Wednesday, if you recall, was also an intriguing negotiation drama of a common man with a cop to kill a few terrorists.

Yami was quoted as saying in a promo statement: "I have never ever played such a distinct character like Naina. She is a teacher, who always looks after the children and she has taken them hostage, transforming her from a protector to a threat. That situation itself is so tense with multiple layers to it. A Thursday is an absolute roller coaster ride and I totally loved being a part of it.”

