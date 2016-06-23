Top 5 6GB RAM smartphones in India

Random Access Memory or RAM in smartphones is a place where the data is stored. It basically acts as a filing cabinet that keeps everything ready for the processor in your phone. It can be used on different operating systems and is known for its ability to be rewritten, almost infinitely. The bigger the size of the RAM, the faster is the accessing speed of your smartphone. Gone are the days when you had to rely on 2GB or 3GB RAM, today, you can benefit from the best 6GB RAM smartphones in India. The top 5 6GB smartphones in India include:

1/5 Vivo XPlay 5 Elite

Vivo XPlay 5 Elite is the first smartphone to be launched in the world that has a 6GB RAM. Vivo is an extremely popular brand in Asian countries like China and India. The operating system on this phone is the latest version of Android 6.0 and it comes with a beautiful metal body.

Some of the specifications of this phone are 3600-mAh battery, 5.4-inch HD display, and a 16 MP Sony camera. In India, the Vivo XPlay 5 Elite is priced at Rs. 44,999.

2/5 OnePlus 3

Launching on 14th June 2016 in India, OnePlus 3 is yet another smartphone with a 6GB RAM. Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, OnePlus 3 will come equipped with 128 GB internal memory.

Some of the other specifications of OnePlus 3 are 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor, a 16 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. The expected price of OnePlus 3 with 64GB of internal memory is Rs. 24,999.

3/5 Asus Zenfone 3

The Asus Zenfone 3 is a spectacular phone with a 5.5-inch full HD screen and a 6GB RAM. You can enjoy a 16 MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, when you buy Asus Zenfone 3. With a 3500 mAh battery, it has an Intel Atom Z3590 quad-core processor.

4/5 LG G5

Even though LG smartphones are not that popular among users, this company does produce some high-quality products. After the success of the high-end phone LG G4, LG launched the next generation smartphone LG G5 in 2016.

With a whopping 6GB RAM, this phone has a 4100-mAh battery as well as a 20 MP rear camera. LG G5 is priced at Rs. 52,990 in India.

5/5 Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge has truly redefined what smartphones can do. This water and dust resistant smartphone has certain amazing specifications like a 6GB RAM, a Type-C USB, a dual pixel 12 MP rear camera, as well as the fingerprint scanning technology. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge costs approximately Rs. 56,000 in India.

These 6GB RAM smartphones offer you the accessing speed that you can only dream of. If you want to invest in a smartphone that not only provides you the best specifications, but also gives you spectacular speed, these 6GB smartphones are the way to go. Technology keeps evolving, and very soon you can look forward to the launch of smartphones with a 8GB RAM.