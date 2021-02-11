Titan TraQ Lite, TraQ Cardio, and TraQ Triathlon smartwatches launched in India

Titan, the watchmaker who is popularly known for its classic watches, has announced three new smartwatches under its new fitness brand, TraQ. The new TraQ by Titan portfolio now comprises three smartwatches - TraQ Lite, TraQ Cardio, and TraQ Triathlon.

These smartwatches are the first-gen smart wearables developed by Titan’s in-house design studio located in Bangalore. The smartwatches start at Rs 3,999 and go all the way up to Rs 17,999.

Here is everything you need to know about the new smartwatches from TraQ by Titan.

TraQ Lite features and price

The entry-level smartwatch, the TraQ Lite looks like a digital watch from old days but with some smart feature-packed in. The smart features on the watch include step counter, calorie counter, and independent chest strap based heart rate monitor. The watch is available in four colours - Red, Black, Orange, and Green. The TraQ Lite is priced at Rs 3,999.

TraQ Cardio features and price

The TraQ Cradio is a circular smartwatch with in-built GPS to track all the outdoor activities. There is also a heart rate monitor, multiple sports modes tracking such as walking, running, cycling, and ANT+ compatible which shows accurate stats and parameter. The watch has a 290mAh battery which can last for 7 days on standard mode. It sports a transflective display which makes it easier to read in outdoor conditions.

As for the smart features, you get calls and message alerts, music control, weather updates, alarm, stopwatch and timer. You also get 5ATM water-resistant, mud and impact resistant as well. The TraQ Cardio is priced at Rs 16,999 and is available in Green, Orange, and Yellow colour option.

TraQ Triathlon features and price

The most premium of the three, the TraQ Triathlon as the name suggests is for people who are into Triathlon. It comes with a circular display and four buttons - two on either side. The watch is 5ATM water-resistant, mud and impact resistant as well. Other features include Onboard GPS, heart rate monitor, multi-sport tracking, 290mAh battery with 7 days life.

Similar to the TraQ Cardio, the TraQ Triathlon also comes with a transflective display and the same set of smart gestures. The TraQ Triathlon is priced at Rs 17,999 and is available in Red, Blue, and Green colour option.

Users can download the TRAQ app which is available for Android and iOS which offers more customization options such as pace measurement, setting goals, connecting with friends, and more.

All three smartwatches are now available in Titan e-store.

