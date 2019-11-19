Tile Sticker, Slim and Pro Bluetooth trackers launched in India

Tile has brought three of its popular Bluetooth location trackers to India, adding more price and range options to its portfolio with the Sticker, Slim, and Pro.

Tile is one of the most prominent players in the tracker space and comes with a big community of users that create a network of object tracking in case of emergencies. In India, Tile products are distributed by Brand Eyes, which also handles Skullcandy.

(Image credit: Tile)

The three products primarily work in the same way. You attach the Tile tracker to any object, and it stays connected to your phone via the Tile app. If it is in range, you can tap the ‘Find’ button to get your tracker to ring. Similarly, the button on the tracker can be double pressed to get your phone to ring, even if it is on silent. If you happen to leave your belongings behind and out of range, the last known location will be shown on the map. If that’s not enough, you can use the ‘community find’ option in the app, where every phone running the Tile app can help locate yours.

(Image credit: Tile)

The Tile sticker is a small button-shaped tracker, which is its smallest tracker to date. It is waterproof and can be attached to any surface with the 3M adhesive on the back. It has a 3-year battery life and a range of 150 feet. A two-pack is priced at Rs 3,999.

The Tile Slim is designed for wallets and purses and has a credit card-like form factor and a discreet design. It, too, has a battery life rated for three years and a tracking range of 200 feet, almost double what its predecessor would offer. The price is Rs 2,999.

The Tile Pro is a slightly bigger, keychain-like tracker, and is the highest performance tracker from the company. It has a 1-year battery life, but they can be replaced as it uses standard CR2032 batteries. It’s also water-resistant and has a range of 400 feet. It comes in a black and white color option and is priced at Rs 3,999.