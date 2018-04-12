This might be a new variant of the rumoured Galaxy S9 Mini

A new model code named SM-G8850, got certified by TENNA. It’s assumed that this model is another variant of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini for China. Prior to this, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini smartphone with the model number SM-G8750 had been making the rounds. A Benchmark listing showed it having a Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4GB RAM and running on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Similar to the S9, it has a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED screen. However, it deviates from the S9 with its fingerprint sensor and rear camera. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have the dual camera placed on the center of the back panel with the fingerprint sensor right below while the mini has the dual camera sensors shifted to the left and the fingerprint scanner placed higher in the same center alignment. The front camera also switches from the left of the notch, to the right.

Considering that the chipset on the device has a clock of 2.8GHz, it could be running on the same Exynos 9 Series 9810 chipset as the Samsung Galaxy S9. Though there aren’t any details about the phone’s storage capacities, the Samsung Galaxy Mini will have a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging.

Now that the phone’s been certified, it’s not too much of stretch to assume that it will be launched soon. The question remains, that with the Samsung S9 and S9 Plus getting mixed reviews about their ‘dual aperture’ camera, will the Samsung S9 Mini really be worth it?