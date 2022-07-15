These new MSI gaming laptops are for performance addicts

Audio player loading…

MSI's new line-up of gaming laptops has arrived today with the promise of delivering extreme performances thanks to the built-in premium hardware.

Priced from Rs 2,79,990 and available both online and offline, the laptops come with Intel Core i7 or above processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or above, QHD 240Hz OLED display, a built-in mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches, built-in colour calibration report.

MSI claims its new gaming laptop line-up which comprises models such as the Titan GT77, Raider GE77 and Raider GE67, features significant performance improvements over their predecessors, with up to 100 per cent increase in CPU performance. They also have a robust cooling system and the exclusive MSI OverBoost technology.

Titan GT77

(Image credit: MSI)

The Titan GT77 with the 12th generation Intel Core i9 processor features a RGB light bar, a robust cooling system (with four fans, seven heat pipes and a phase-change thermal pad), mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX ultra low switch, 150W MTP (Maximum Turbo Power) of processing power, and an 'OverBoost' technology reaching a whopping 250W of combined power delivery to CPU and GPU.

It also comes with four memory slots and four M.2 slots, supporting up to 128GB of memory and 32TB of storage, a 17.3-inch display, fingerprint sensor, 99.9Whr battery and only weighs 3.1 kg. MSI has priced it at Rs 5,26,990.

Raider GE77 HX/67 HX

(Image credit: MSI)

The Raider GE series is newly equipped with 16-core Intel HX processor promising up to 150W MTP of processing power, combined 250W power of CPU and GPU, and OverBoost technology.

Below is the price list of the Raider GE series:

Raider GE77 HX Intel Core i9 - Rs 4,81,990

Raider GE77 HX Intel Core i7 - Rs 2,85,990

Raider GE67 HX Intel Core i9 - Rs. 4,47,990

Raider GE67 HX Intel Core i7 - Rs. 2,79,990

Vector GP76 HX/66 HX

(Image credit: MSI)

To be available in the market from August, the Vector GP Series, says MSI, was born with a new concept. These laptops come with Cooler Boost 5 Technology with a performance of 250W via MSI OverBoost.

They run Windows 11, have Intel Core i9 processor, up to 64GB memory, and come with two screen sizes -- 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch --, a 65Whr battery and weigh between 2.38 kg and 2.9 kg.