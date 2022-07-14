The Gray Man reviews are out - How much does Dhanush figure in them?

Audio player loading…

There is a lot of buzz swirling around The Gray Man, Netflix's new big-budget film. Directed by the seasoned Marvel movie directors the Russo brothers, the film, on its own, would have triggered a lot of anticipation. But it carries even more expectations because it marks the Hollywood debut of Dhanush --- one of the most talented Indian actors now.

The Gray Man, which is touted to be the most expensive film made by Netflix yet, will have an exclusive but short theatrical run in the US and the UK, before beginning to stream on Netflix from July 22.

The world premiere of The Gray Man was held in Los Angeles and all the main members of the cast, including Dhanush turned up in style for the same. Dhanush actually looked dapper in the formal black and white suit ensemble.

Directors talk up Dhanush's role

Just two days before the premiere, the director duo Russo Brothers shared a glimpse of an action sequence featuring Dhanush, Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas. Releasing the clip on their Twitter page, the Russo Brothers said it is to introduce Dhanush’s character from the movie.

Further, the internet and social media platforms was also agog with Dhanush's response to questions from media persons during a formal interaction. he was asked whether he previously knew the Russo brothers or if the opportunity just came out of the blue, Dhanush replied that he had “no idea how he landed up this project.” That was met with peals of laughter, including from his co-stars. He added, "I was thrilled and very excited. Of course, I don’t get to say much in the film. I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore."

Not long ago, the director duo Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about Dhanush in a Twitter Spaces chat. "We are big fans of him. We wrote the character keeping him in mind. You can expect a new film starring his character in the lead soon."

Dhanush plays one of the top assassins of the world and has two major fight blocks in the film. "Dhanush has a great camera presence and we loved seeing him perform," the directors had said.

It is clear that The Gray Man team is pushing Dhanush's name into the front. Is it to make the most out in a big market like India? Or is it really backed by his role in the film?

What do the reviews say?

This can be truthfully answered only after we see the film for ourselves. But going by the early reviews that are already out in the Western media, we must say we did not find any major mention of Dhanush or his character. TechRadar's global site has come out with a spoiler-free review, and in that, the name of Dhanush or his character does not figure. Ditto is the case with a few other reviews from other news outlets that we managed to read. But, anyway, we will reserve our view till we happen to watch the film.

The Gray Man, on the whole, has garnered mostly positive reviews. This is from our global bureau: "The Gray Man doesn't reinvent the spy-thriller film genre – there are no seismic shocks from a plot perspective, plus there are a few production and narrative oddities that prevent it from being a top-tier espionage flick. But, thanks to its talented cast, riveting action, and pleasing cinematography, it's still an absorbing and suspense-filled movie that should fulfil audience expectations."

"Pre-review reactions to The Gray Man positioned it as a James Bond meets The Fast and the Furious, and it's hard to argue against that. Like those franchises, The Gray Man is a film you can enjoy without having to completely engage your brain. A summer blockbluster-style film that you can stream from the comfort of your own home, The Gray Man is worth your time – and how often have we been able to say that about one of Netflix's original movie offerings?"

So that's thumbs-up for the film. The jury is still out on Dhanush in it though.

