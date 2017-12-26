The best year-end deals on Amazon

After an eventful year in terms of e-commerce sales, India’s biggest online seller Amazon has just found another good reason to end the year with discounts and offers on wide range of products. As we all know, the season of gifting and celebration is on, it’s the perfect time to grab one of your favourite gadgets at best rates.

This Year-End sale is not as huge as the Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, but it still has some really alluring deals on electronics and more. In fact, because of the festivities being in the horizon, many of you must be looking for a perfect gift for someone you know. This is your last chance to get that gift at discounted price on Amazon, and if you are worried about the hassle of hunting for the best deals, we are here to help.

What are the offers and discounts?

While there are tons of products on discount, the company has specified offers on each category— which includes up to 30% off on TVs, up to Rs 15,000 off on laptops, up to 40% off on cameras and accessories, up to 60% off on headphones, up to 50% off on PC accessories, up to 40% off on wearables, up to 50% off on hard drives, up to 60% off on speakers, up to 30% off on PC components, up to 40% off on SSD, up to 45% off on tablets, up to 50% off on memory cards and pen drives, and 15% off on desktops and monitors.

Best Year-End Deals by category

Televisions

Buy TCL L39D2900 full HD TV at Rs. 17,990 on Amazon (save Rs 5,000) If you are in for a full HD LED TV under a budget, then TCL L39D2900 is one of the best option if you are not just a Sony, Samsung or LG person. The TV comes 39-inch display panel with connectivity options like 2X HDMI ports, 2X USB ports and also supports VGA connectivity. It has a 16W audio output that should suffice your need in a small living room if you don’t have a speakers set.

Buy Samsung UA24K4100ARLXL HD TV at Rs. 11,490 on Amazon (save Rs 5,000) Samsung UA24K4100ARLXL HD LED TV is one of the popular choices under a budget. With a decent 24-inch panel, it offers you the reliable after sales support from Samsung. Although there isn't a lot about this TV, it still packs extra features like screen capture, cinema mode, cricket mode and more. It comes with 2X HDMI ports, 2X USB ports for connectivity.

Buy Panasonic Viera Shinobi TH-43E460D FHD LED TV at Rs 32,990 on Amazon (save Rs 12,000) Panasonic TH-43E460D is not the most affordable TV, but it definitely justifies its value for money. It is a 43-inches full HD LED TV that promises stunning picture quality and impressive audio with its full range speakers powered by 60W audio. Moreover, you get features like adaptive backlight dimming and more on this.

Buy TCL L49D2900 Full HD LED TV at Rs 26,990 on Amazon (save Rs 10,000) If size is a concern and a 39-inch TV isn’t enough, then you can go for this one. It comes with a dual 8W audio output and a huge 49-inch full HD panel with 60Hertz refresh rate at this price. If you can do away with smart features, the L49D2900 is more than handy under its budget.

Buy Mitashi MiCE039v30 HS HD Smart LED TV at Rs 31,990 on Amazon (save Rs 8,000) It's always tough to find a curved panel at an affordable price range, but this curved Mitashi HD television has a lot to offer. It is a Smart TV that means it runs on Android 4.4, 8 GB internal memory and a high speed processor. This allows you to use feature like screen mirroring, Wi-Fi, and Android TV apps like Facebook, Skype, etc. Not to forget the 3 year warranty that comes along this TV.

For more deals on TVs, head over to this page.

Laptops

Buy Lenovo Y700 80Q000E3IH at Rs 1,19,990 on Amazon (Save Rs 13,400) The high-end Y700 runs the Intel Core i7-6700HQ 6th Gen processor clocked at 3.50GHz. A 16GB DDR4 RAM takes care of the memory department aided by a 1TB 5400rpm hard drive. It comes with a huge 17.3-inch screen with N16P-GX 4GB Graphics, and Windows 10 operating system. With that huge display comes 3.5kg of bulk, that makes it a mighty machine that you can place at your desk and carry along ocassionally.

Buy MSI PE62 7RDX-1246IN at Rs 74,990 on Amazon (save Rs 4000) This product from renowned gaming laptop maker MSI comes with Intel Core i7-7700HQ 7th Gen processor clocked at 2.8GHz. It has 8GB DDR4 RAM inside coupled with a 128GB SSD for faster processing speed. The 15.6-inch screen is great for gaming and multimedia consumption, plus it is powered by a Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 2GB Graphics.

Buy Lenovo IdeaPad 520-15IKB 80YL00R9IN at Rs 69,990 on Amazon (save Rs 18,500) The IdeaPad 520-15IKB is powered by Intel Core i7-7500U 7th Gen processor with a clock speed of 3.5GHz. It comes with an 8GB DDR4 RAM and 2TB SATA hard drive. The laptop's 15.6-inch screen, N16S-GTR 4GB Graphics and Windows 10 operating system can provide good gaming experience to the user.

Buy HP 1AA32PA 12-inch Laptop at Rs 65,990 on Amazon (save Rs 23,865) This convertible laptop from HP comes with Intel Core m5-6Y54 processor coupled with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB SATA hard drive. The graphics are handled by Intel HD Graphics 515. It comes with 12-inch screen and runs Windows 10 SL operating system. Unlike other laptops mentioned in the list, this machine is lightweight and retailing at a discount of Rs 23,865 on Amazon India.

Buy Asus FX60VM-DM493T at Rs 1,09,990 on Amazon (save Rs 32,000) The 15.6-inch full HD laptop from Asus is powered by an Intel Core i7-7700HQ 7th Gen processor clocked at 3.8GHz. It has an 8GB DDR4 RAM coupled with a 1TB 7200rpm hard drive and runs on Windows 10. The Nvidia GeForce GTX1060 6GB Graphics inside will definitely enhance your gaming experience.

For more deals on laptops, head over to this page.

Cameras & accessories

Buy Nikon D5600 at Rs 59,999 on Amazon (save Rs 11,951) The Nikon D5600 is one of the best entry-level DSLRs available in the market. It comes with a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor along with an EXPEED 4 image processing engine wh ich promises to capture good quality images and videos in low lighting situations. This is aided by an ISO range of 100-25600. It also has a vari-angle touchscreen LCD screen which allow users to operate it easily. The camera comes with Bluetooth and Nikon's Snapbridge app for transferring the files easily to other smart devices.

Buy Canon EOS 80D at Rs 91,990 on Amazon (save Rs 17,005) The Canon EOS 80D comes with a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 6 image processor which provides superior quality of images at a faster processing speed. The dual pixel CMOS AF results in fast and smoother focussing of the subject even when it is switched several times. It is equipped with a vari-angle touchscreen monitor and in-built NFC and Wi-Fi for connectivity. At Rs 91,990, you will get a EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 Image Stabilization USM Lens Kit and 16GB Memory Card.

Buy Canon EOS 5D Mark IV at Rs 2,83,990 on Amazon (save Rs 41, 005) Available at a discount of Rs 41,005, the Canon EOS 5D is a full-frame camera having a 30.4-megapixel CMOS sensor and a continuous shooting speed of upto 7 fps. The sensor is backed by a DIGIC 6+ image processing unit which results in high quality images and 4k video recording. With an ISO range of 100–32000 (expandable to 50–102400), the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV provides excellent pictures in low lighting conditions. For connectivity, the camera has built-in NFC and Wi-Fi.

Buy Nikon D610 at Rs 87,299 on Amazon (save Rs 27,651) The Nikon D610 features a 24.3-megapixel CMOS sensor along with EXPEED 3 processor which delivers images enriched with colours and fine details. It comes with an ISO range of 100 to 6400 which is expandable from 50 to 25,600. The camera can record full HD videos with a continuous shooting speed of 6fps. At Rs 87,299, you can only get the body of the camera from Amazon India.

For more deals on cameras & accessories, head over to this page

Headphones

Buy Philips SHL4600BK/00 at Rs 699 on Amazon (save Rs 900) These Philips over the ear headphones offers clear sound to the users with their 35mm neodymium drivers. Their foldable design with flat cables makes them highly portable and allow users to enjoy music without getting tangled.

Buy JBL Reflect Mini Sport at Rs 1,999 on Amazon (save Rs 1,500) Priced at Rs 1,999 on Amazon, the JBL Reflect Mini Sport comes 5.8mm dynamic drivers and adjustable Y-Split cables. They have a frequency response rate of 10 kHz - 22 kHz and are available in three colour variants.

Buy Beyerdynamic DTX 910 at Rs 2,499 on Amazon (save Rs 1,951) Featuring ultra soft ear pads and adjustable headbands, the headphones offer superior sound quality and outstanding wearing comfort to the user. The 90 degree swivelling ear cup adds to the portability of the headphones. In addition to this, the 3m single-sided cable can save you from getting tangled.

Buy Audio-Technica Sonic Fuel ATH-CKX5-BL at Rs 999 on Amazon (save Rs 1,300) These earphones from Audio-Technica offers personalized fit with their 360 degree rotating eartip. Priced at Rs 999, the earphones are available in five colour variants with seven different eartip sizes.

Buy SoundMagic PL30+C at Rs 899 on Amazon (save Rs 1,500) If you are looking for a pair of earphones which offer powerfull bass and be your music partner for long run, then SoundMagic PL30+C are made for you. The earphones comes with a metal body which provides great bass with balanced music. The specially designed eartips ensure that no sound is lost. Amazon is retailing the SoundMagic PL30+C in-ear headphones at a massive 63 percent discount.

For more deals on headphones, head over to this page

PC accessories

Buy AmazonBasics USB 2.0 A-Male to Micro B Cable at Rs 549 on Amazon (save Rs 146) These gold plated connectors can be yours at a discount of 21 percent. The cable has a file transfer rate of upto 480Mbps and is helpful in connecting various devices. You can also use it to charge your Android phones and tablets. At Rs 549, you will get a pack of three cables.

Buy AmazonBasics CL3 Rated (In-Wall Installation) Toslink Cable at Rs 399 on Amazon (save Rs 100) The 10 feet AmazonBasics Toslink cable can be an ideal choice of the users who frequently connects their audio devices to their TV sets. The gold plated connectors ensures smooth flow of signals among the devices. The cable comes with a CL3 rating which makes them safe for in-wall installations.

For more deals on PC accessories, head over to this page

Wearables

Buy Apple Watch Series 2 42mm Smart Watchat Rs 26,900 on Amazon (save Rs 3,000) The smartwatch comes with a 1.5-inch OLED retina display housed inside an aluminum frame. It is powered by a S2 dual-core processor and runs on watchOS 3h. The watch allow users to directly manage thheir phone calls and other notifications through it. It comes with built-in Heart Rate Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth. It is also water resistant upto 50m.

Buy Ticwatch 2 Smartwatch at Rs 15,999 on Amazon (save Rs 2,500) While the Apple Watch 2 is works only with iPhones, the Ticwatch 2 is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The smartwatch comes with voice control feature and can manage your phone calls and messages. Apart from this, it can also keep a count on your fitness levels.

Buy TomTom Touch Fitness Tracker at Rs 5,999 on Amazon (save Rs 2,290) The fitness band comes with an built-in heat rate sensor and activity tracker. The former records the heart rate while the latter keeps a count on calories burnt, sleep time and walking distance. The highlight of the device is its Body Composition Analysis feature which can measure the body fat and muscle mass percentage of the user.

For more deals on wearables, head over to this page