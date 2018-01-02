If you are looking for the best deals on laptops in India, you've come to the right place. We have scoured through Amazon India and Flipkart for the best deals and offers possible on laptops in India. Notebooks stay in demand throughout the year more now than ever. Companies like HP, Dell, Lenovo among others upgrade their lineup each year with top-of-the-line processors to remain at par with each other.

Currently, the laptop market is filled with devices that seem similar to each other when it comes to specification sheet. Hence, we have made a list of the popular laptops with the best available deals and offers.

Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A at Rs 57,970 @ Amazon

The Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A comes with a 13.3-inch screen, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and runs on MacOS Sierra operating system. It is currently being offered at Rs. 57,970.

HP 15q-BU004TU (2017) at Rs 27,490 @ Amazon

The HP 15q-BU004TU (2017) comes with a 15.6-inch display and is powered by Intel's 6th generation Core i3-6006U. This is paired with 4GB of RAM and 1TB HDD. The laptop is available on Amazon India at Rs 27,490.

HP 15q-BY003AU (2017) at Rs 23,990

This laptop features a 15.6-inch display and is powered by AMD A6-9220 processor clocked at 2.5GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM and 500GB HDD. The HP 15q-BY003AU runs on Windows 10 out-of-the-box and weighs 2kgs. The notebook is available at Rs 23,990 on Amazon India.

HP 15-BE002TX at Rs. 47,990 @ Amazon

The HP 15-BE002TX features a 15.6-inch display, sixth generation Core i5 processor, AMD Radeon R5 M430 2GB Graphics, 8GB RAM, 1TB internal storage and runs on Windows 10 Home. It is available for Rs. 47,990 after a discount of Rs. 5,301.

Dell Vostro 3468 at Rs. 34,990 @ Amazon

The Dell Vostro 3468 comes with a 14-inch screen, a seventh generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel HD graphics, 4GB RAM, 1TB SATA hard drive and runs on Ubuntu 14.04. It is currently being sold at Rs. 34,990.

Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XH01FHIN at Amazon @ Rs. 32,502

The Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XH01FHIN features a 15.6-inch screen, a sixth generation Core i3 processor, Intel HD graphics, 4GB RAM, 1TB SATA hard drive and runs on Windows 10. You can buy it for Rs. 32,502.

HP 15-BU004TU at Rs. 27,490 @ Amazon (save Rs. 4.347)

The HP 15-BU004TU comes with a 15.6-inch screen, a sixth generation Core i3 processor, Intel HD graphics, 4GB RAM, 1TB SATA hard drive and runs on FreeDOS. It is available for Rs. 27,490 after a discount of Rs. 4,347.

HP 15-BU008TX at Rs. 31,990 @ Amazon (save Rs. 6,204)

The HP 15-BU008TX comes with a 15.6-inch screen, a sixth generation Core i3 processor, Intel HD graphics, 4GB RAM, 1TB SATA hard drive and runs on FreeDOS. It is available for Rs. 31,990 after a discount of Rs. 6,204.

HP 14-BU006TU at Rs. 32,990 @ Amazon

The HP 14-BU006TU comes with a 14-inch screen, a sixth generation Core i3 processor, Intel HD Graphics, 4GB RAM, 1TB SATA hard drive and runs on Windows 10. You can get the HP 14-BU006TU for Rs. 32,990.

Acer A315-21G NX.GNPSI.002 15.6-inch Laptop at Rs 23,990 @ Amazon

The laptop comes with 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i3-6006U processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 500GB storage memory and Intel HD 520 graphics. It runs on Linux operating system and is available at Rs 23,998 on Amazon.