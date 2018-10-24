The best Amazon Great Indian Festival deals and offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is back again. The second leg of the biggest yearly sale is live now. After a successful run of the first edition of the festive sale, the e-commerce giant is back with some heavy discounts and alluring offers across wide range of product categories.

The second edition brings back hoards of EMI options, benefits, cashbacks and bank offers. The highlight is the ICICI bank cashback where customers will save extra 10% up to Rs 10,000 on ICICI debit and credit cards. Additionally, customers using Amazon Pay Balance on Day 1 will get cashback of 10% up to Rs 200 on loading cash on the platform.

New customers will get free shipping on first order, there's a free 6 months screen replacement on all smartphone brands, given the product is eligible for the program. Customers can also exchange their old mobile, laptops and large appliances to get an exchange discount on select products.

Amazon is also giving guaranteed exchange price of up to 70% on select mobile phones. There are a lot more benefits in fashion, home, kitchen and outdoor products.

TechRadar has a history of being the ultimate destination to spot the best deals during the sale globally. We did an extensive coverage of the Amazon Prime Day sale earlier this year, and we're back again at the time when most of us Indians are on a lookout for the best deals to buy the product they've waited the whole year for.

Best smartphone deals

Buy OnePlus 6 for Rs 29,999 OnePlus 6 has got the biggest price cut till date. The popular smartphone is up for sale at Rs 29,999, while it originally costs Rs, 34,999. The OnePlus 6 has everything you ask from a flagship phone at the best possible price. View Deal

Samsung

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for Rs 43,990 The best Android phone from last year is from Samsung's powerful Note series - Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy Note 8 is on sale for Rs 43,990 with Rs 3000 extra discount on exchange and free screen replacement worth Rs 25,000. View Deal

Buy Samsung Galaxy S9 for Rs 42,990 Samsung's flagship phone the Galaxy S9 this year received all praises for its design and camera capabilities combined with immense power. The phone was launched at Rs 62,500 in India, but it is now available for Rs 42,990 for the first time on Amazon. View Deal

Buy Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus for Rs 23,990 Launched earlier in 2018, the Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus is a proper composition for the best overall mid range smartphone. It was first launched for Rs 32,990, but is now on sale for Rs 23,990 for the first time during the Great Indian Festival sale. View Deal

Buy Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime for Rs 10,990 The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime will be going down from Rs 13,990 to Rs 10,990 during the sale. It's one of the most consistent budget options if you refrain from buying a Chinese smartphone.View Deal

Samsung's budget phones like the Galaxy On5 Pro and Galaxy On7 Pro will also see a price of up to Rs 2500. And the new Galaxy Note 9 and A8 Star will get an extra Rs 5000 off on exchange of your old smartphone.

Vivo

Amazon and Vivo have announced a discount of up to Rs 4000 on their smartphones. As mentioned, the Vivo V9 Pro will debut during the sale at an introductory price of Rs 17,990. Upon buying phone like the Vivo Nex or a Vivo Y82, customers will get Rs 4000 extra on exchange.

Buy Vivo V9 Pro for Rs 17,990 During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Vivo launched its V9 Pro in India which is available at an introductory price of Rs 17,990. You get a flat discount of Rs 2,000 over its retail price of Rs 19,990.View Deal

Buy Vivo Nex for Rs 44,990 Arguably one of the most innovative smartphones of the year, the Vivo Nex is a different beast. It features an elevating front camera, giving the full bezel-less screen for you to play on. There's no fingerprint sensor on the Nex as it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. During the sale, the Vivo Nex gets a flat Rs 6,000 off over its normal retail price of Rs 47,990.View Deal

Moto

Buy Moto G5S Plus for Rs 9,999 Moto's last year's G5S Plus was one of the most sought after budget options in the category. It gets dual camera setup on the back and has a complete aluminum finish. The phone is on sale for Rs 9,999. View Deal

Buy Moto G6 for Rs 11,999 The latest in the very popular G series from Moto is going to receive a huge price cut during the sale. The phone is originally priced at Rs 15,999, but has went down to Rs 11,999. View Deal

Buy Moto E5 Plus for Rs 9,999 The battery beast Moto E5 Plus was launched couple of months ago in India at Rs 11,999, but it is available for Rs 9,999 during the sale.View Deal

Honor and Huawei

Buy Honor 8X for Rs 14,999 Honor 8X is the latest budget smartphone from the company. It's received a lot of praises for its value for money proposition and looks. One of the only phones rated better than the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi A2. View Deal

Buy Huawei Nova 3i for Rs 17,990 Huawei's mid-ranger with four cameras is now available at Rs 17,990 as opposed to its original retail price of Rs 23,999.View Deal

Buy Honor View 10 for Rs 24,999 Last year's affordable flagship from Honor is all set to get even more affordable. The Honor View 10 is up for Rs 24,999, which is a Rs 4000 discount on the present price.View Deal

Buy Huawei P20 Pro for Rs 54,999 Huawei's mighty camera beast P20 Pro was launched at a premium price of Rs 64,999 initially. During the Amazon sale, the triple camera phone is priced as low as Rs 54,999.View Deal

Buy Huawei P20 Lite for Rs 15,999 Huawei P20 Lite is the toned down version of the flagship P20 Pro with a low-powered chipset. The handset was launched at Rs 19,999, but it is available for Rs 15,999 during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Top deals of the day

Buy Echo Dot 3rd gen smart speaker for Rs 2,999 The latest version of the new Echo Dot smart speaker is still fresh in India. The device is launched at Rs 4,999, but for the the first time it comes down to Rs 2,999. Best smart speaker deal of the day. View Deal

Buy Mi Band 3 for Rs 1,999 Xiaomi Mi Band 3 ranks fourth on our best affordable fitness bands in India. The wearable from phone-maker Xiaomi has been in talks because of its feature rich experience at lowest possible price. The Mi Band 3 is on sale for the first time, grab yours at Rs 1,999.View Deal

Buy JBL C100SI In-Ear Headphones with Mic for Rs 799 JBL C100SI are among the best go to in-ear headphones under Rs 1,000. Originally launched at Rs 1.299, the earphones are now on sale for Rs 799. View Deal

Buy Mi 10000mah Power bank 2i Our personal recommendation for the best battery pack around is the Mi 10000mAh Power Bank 2i. The only reason to skip this deal is to buy a juicier battery pack. At Rs 799, this is the best deal for a powerbank of this size.View Deal

Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote Have a dumb TV at home? The Amazon Fire TV stick can turn your dumb TV into a smart TV using HDMI. it's the best solution if you don't have plans to invest in a smart TV, or even if you do, it's anyway a useful accessory for any kind of TV at Rs 3,799.View Deal

Buy Panasonic 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV The Panasonic 55-inch TV is a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160p) panel with 60 hertz refresh rate. It has all the features you ask from a high-end smart TV. At Rs. 69,900, it is a great alternative if you are not willing to compromise on picture quality and features.View Deal

Buy GoPro Hero7 starting from Rs 17,990 The latest GoPro camera, Hero7 is on sale during the Great Indian Festival sale. Price of the GoPro Hero7 normally starts from Rs 19,000 but is now available with an additional 10% off.View Deal

What's more?

Amazon has also revealed a few customer benefits when they shop during the Great Indian Festival sale. These benefits include- free mobile insurance, extended warranty, free installation and more such services.

Smartphone buyers will get a free screen replacement with an option to opt for total damage protection starting at Re 1. During the sale, customers will also get free one year extended warranty on home appliances like refrigerator, washing machine and TVs.

On top of all, the ecommerce giant is also offering unified delivery and installations for products from TCL, BPL, GOdrej, and more across 10 cities in the country.

It's undeniable that Prime membership does have its benefits, but it might not be for everyone. If you are an active online shopper and want to avail benefits like one-day delivery with no minimum shopping value, access to Netflix-like video streaming service—Prime Video, music service Prime Music and of course exclusivity to deals, then it's a must have for you.

But it's quite useful if you shop online very often, but not if you have a preferred online video/music streaming service already. If it's just for the Great Indian Festival, you can subscribe to a Rs 129 monthly package if not willing to pay for whole year.