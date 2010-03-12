ITV HD coming to Virgin Media on 2 April

Virgin Media has officially announced that ITV1 HD will be coming to the platform from April 2, allowing subscribers to watch all World Cup matches in high definition.

With the summer's World Cup looming, and the likes of Freesat and Freeview HD offering a high-definition option for footy fans on BBC HD and ITV HD, it is no surprise that Virgin Media have done a deal with Britain's second broadcaster.

ITV1 HD is the forth hi-def channel to be announced by the cable giants this year, as HD becomes an increasingly important offering to consumers.

Growing line-up

Cindy Rose, Executive Director of Digital Entertainment at Virgin Media, said: "ITV offers some of the UK's most loved programmes and we're delighted to add them to our growing HD channel line-up.

"This year's World Cup promises some unforgettable games and Virgin Media TV viewers will be able to enjoy every nail-biting, heart-stopping, breath-taking moment in stunning High Definition."

Interestingly, Virgin also revealed that some of ITV1's HD content will also be available on demand via ITV Net Player on Virgin Media's TV platform.