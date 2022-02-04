Tecno Pova 5G confirmed to launch in India next week

Audio player loading…

Tecno Pova 5G, which was launched in Nigeria last year, is going to hit the Indian market. This one is going to be the first 5G smartphone for the brand. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon India. First things first, The smartphone will have a huge display along with FHD+ resolution.

At the rear panel, the smartphone will have a camera island, including triple rear camera setup situated in a rectangular module. The panel will be black, and color will have two different designs. Talking about the front panel, the smartphone has thin bezels along with a punch-hole cut out at the top-middle for the placement of the front camera.

Tecno Pova 5G expected pricing

There is no confirmation regarding the pricing of the smartphone until now. However, as per the expectations, the smartphone will be priced around Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 in India. Speculations are that more details will be revealed just before the launch of the device.

Tecno Pova 5G Specifications

As the smartphone has already been launched in Nigeria, we have a fair idea of what we will get in terms of specifications. The Tecno Pova 5G sports a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with 1080x2460 pixels resolution. The display will also have a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience.

The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and is based on the Android 11 operating system. The smartphone will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM coupled with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It flaunts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary shooter, 2MP secondary shooter, and an AI shooter.

At the front, the smartphone features a 12MP front snapper for the sake of selfies and video calls. The smartphone is powered by a 6000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram