TCL announces 4K and 8K QLED smart TVs in India

TCL, which is one of the upcoming TV brands in India, has launched its new C and X series of Smart TVs. The new Android TVs come with the latest QLED panels along with HDR support, Dolby Atmos and starts as low as Rs.45,990.

The C series of TVs has two models - C715 and C815. All of them have QLED 4K Panels with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. They also support HDR10+ and Dolby vision. While the C715 has an IPQ engine for improving low-light scenarios, the C815 and X915 have the MEMC for picture processing and 120Hz refresh rate on the 65-inch and above models.

The star of the show is the all-new X915 range of QLED 8K TVs with a resolution of 7680x4320 pixels. TCL promises up to 33 million pixels on the new 8K TVs which is at least 400% more than the older 4K panels. The X915 is also IMAX certified and has a pop-up camera for video conferencing.

Specifications and Features

Both the X915 and C815 models come with integrated Onkyo soundbars consisting of 30W mid-bass and 20W tweeter units while the C715 has a 30W unit. The soundbar is built-in on the C815 while it comes as a separate unit on the X915.

The C series of Smart TVs come with a 64-bit quad-core processor clocked at 1.1GHz while the X915 has a slightly higher clock speed of 1.3GHz.

The X915 and C815 have in-built 32GB and 16GB of storage respectively, while there is no info about C715.

All the TVs are Android 9 TV certified and have hands-free Voice assistant support. They support Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD audio formats and the all-in-one TCL AI-IN will help users to access content and work with IoT devices easily.

Pricing and Availability

TCL’s new C715 is priced at Rs.45,990, Rs.55,990, and Rs.79,990 for 50, 55 and 65-inches respectively. While the C815 will cost you 69,990 for 55-inch, Rs.99,990 for 65-inch and Rs.149,990 for 75-inch, the X915 is the costliest of all at Rs.2,99,990 for the single 75-inch variant.

Apart from this, TCL also unveiled pricing of its earlier launched P715 series. They start as low as Rs.28,990 for the 43-inch variant. The higher 50, 55, 65, and 75-inch models are priced at Rs.34,990, Rs.39,990, Rs.61,990 and Rs.99,990 respectively.

The TCL’s new Smart TVs C815 with 55-inches and C715 with 50,55 and 65-inches will be up for sale via Amazon starting June 23rd. The C715 is already up for pre-orders on Reliance Digital with whom the company has announced a partnership starting today.

Pre-booking offers include gifts worth TS3015 2.1 sound system worth Rs.9,990 and 1-year of Sony Liv membership for free.