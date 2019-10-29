Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is officially coming to Steam, alongside other EA titles

The rumors were true – EA games are finally returning to Steam. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be the first EA game released on Valve's platform in six years, with pre-orders for the title already live on Steam.

And it's not the only EA title coming to the platform. The publisher has confirmed we will see the likes of Unravel Two, The Sims 4 and "other major titles" appearing on Steam in the next few months, with big-hitters FIFA 20, Apex Legends and Battlefield V all arriving next year.

If that's not enough, players on Steam and Origin will be able to play together.

EA Access too?

(Image credit: EA)

Not only will EA be bringing its games to Steam but it'll also be bringing it's premium game subscription service: EA Access.

There's no firm release date for EA Access's launch on Steam, but the publisher has indicated we could be looking at sometime between March and June 2020.

EA Access offers subscribers access to EA's wide library of titles (known as the 'Vault') as well as some additional incentives such as early trials of the newest games and a 10% discount on EA digital purchases. To date, the service has only been available via Origin on PC, as well as on PS4 and Xbox One.

EA Access on Steam is set to cost the same as on console: $4.99 / £3.99 / AU$6.99 a month. While an annual membership costs $29.99 / £19.99 / AU$39.99.

The return of EA to Steam could open the doors for other publishers (with their own launchers) to also sell their games on the platform, though we're not holding our breath.