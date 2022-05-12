SS Rajamouli's pan-India blockbuster RRR gets OTT streaming date

Audio player loading…

This year's biggest hits, not just in their respective languages, but also across the country have been the Telugu flick RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) and the Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 2 (Kolar Gold Fields). And while both the films are still enjoying a decent theatrical run, there has been a clamour for their release on OTT platforms.

Now, one of the two, RRR, which released in theatres on March 25, has been confirmed for the streaming platform.

The film, helmed by the biggest directorial name in India right now, S S Rajamouli, will stream on Zee5 from May 20.

The film stars, among others, Jr NTR, Rama Charan, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Sharan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison.

May 20, as it happens, is the birthday of Jr NTR.

RRR, a spectacular extravaganza on screen

RRR narrates a fictionalised tale of India's famed freedom fighters from the Telugu-speaking areas Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India. It is a wonderfully woven story that allows for typical hi-jinks action that is tailor-made for screen extravangaza that Rajamouli, the man behind the first pan-India hit in recent times Bahubali 1 and 2, is famous for. Added to is plenty of heart-tugging emotion, exciting heroic moments, pulsating songs and throbbing dance set-pieces. All this made RRR one of the biggest hits ever seen on Indian screen, and its collections have zoomed passed over Rs 1000 crore in just around a month.

The only sore point surrounding the movie was that Alia Bhatt, who is the nominal heroine of the film, felt bad about her role being cut on screen. her presence in the film is just token, and as a star in her own right, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress felt slighted by it all.

It is said that RRR will premiere in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Zee5. The Hindi version of the film will stream on Netflix.

Many popular films are now following this trend --- that is, their southern language versions would stream on one platform, while the Hindi version would go to Netflix. We saw this with J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi.