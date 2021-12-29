Squid Game creator in talks with Netflix for Season 3

Audio player loading…

Squid Game, that debuted on Netflix in September, is one of the biggest hit shows on TV ever. Understandably there was a clamour for Season 2. But as it happens, there may a Season 3 as well, if things go well.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said that he has been in touch with Netflix over that. “I’m in talks with Netflix over Season 2 as well as Season 3,” Dong-hyuk said during an online interview with Korean broadcaster KBS. He added: “We will come to a conclusion any time soon.”

This more or less confirms the industry talk that Netflix was looking to invest in the series for more seasons. But a formal word from Netflix is not out.

The director-writer had earlier talked about a plan to produce another season in an interview.

What'll the next season of Squid Game be about?

The speculation so far is that the second season of the series will tag along Gi-hun, the winner of the Squid Game in the first season, and his attempts to stop those who are behind the games.

Squid Game is centered on a gaggle of cash-strapped players who accept an invitation to compete in children’s games at a remote island. Their attraction is the cash prize of 456 billion won ($38.9 million). But they don't know that the whole thing is a game of high stakes that they had not bargained for.

The series is led by well-known actors like Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-Soo, Wi Ha-Joon, Oh Young-Soo, Anupam Tripathi, Heo Sung-Tae, Kim Joo-Ryoung, and model Jung Ho-Yeon.

Squid Game is Netflix’s most popular show in more than 90 countries and became the most-watched slice of content in the streaming platform’s history.

Squid Game has also earned three nominations at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, including Best Television Series – Drama, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television.

The man behind Squid Game, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, is known for his South Korean films The Fortress, Miss Granny, and Silenced.

There is indeed a lot of takers for new seasons of Squid Game. The hope is that Netflix should not end up diluting the show in its zeal to milk the market.

