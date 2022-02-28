Sony WH-XB910N wireless headphones launched in India

Audio player loading…

Sony has announced the availability of WH-XB910N over the ear headphones in India. You can consider them as an affordable alternative to the premium Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, the WH-XB910N comes with active noise cancellation and “party-like” extra bass.

These headphones are a part of Sony’s Extra Bass series and are custom designed to offer that extra thump that a lot of people prefer. Most Sony headphones that do not fall in the 1000X series are not known to offer great active noise cancellation, however, the WH-XB910N is equipped with a Dual-Noise sensor technology which, the company says, aims to offer improved noise cancellation and immersive music listening experience.

The Sony WH-XB910N has been made available at a price of Rs 14,990 and is available in a couple of colour options - black and blue with a matte finish. The headphones are available to purchase across Sony centers, Sony’s online portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India starting today.

Sony H-XB910N features and specifications

The Sony H-XB910N comes equipped with a 40mm driver that can offer a frequency range of 7 Hz-25,000 Hz (JEITA) via the stereo mini-jack. The headphones can connect wirelessly using Bluetooth 5.2 and support codecs like SBC, AAC, LDAC.

The headphones can be paired with a couple of devices at the same time which means that you can pair both your smartphone and laptop making it easy to switch between the two whenever required.

The audio quality of these headphones can be customized using the companion Sony Headphones Connect application which can be used to create custom sound profiles that offer you an enhanced listening experience based on the location you are at.

The headphones offer touch-sensitive control on the sides that helps users to change track, adjust volume and take or make calls. Additionally, if you place your hand over the housing, it automatically lowers music volume and lets ambient sound in – in case you need to interact with someone without removing the headphones.

These headphones also come with support for Google Assistant and Alexa. Last but not the least, the headphones are rated to offer a battery backup of 30 hours and also come equipped with USB C support fast-charge technology. Sony says that a quick 10 minute charge is good enough to offer you a backup of 4.5 hours.

