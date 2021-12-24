Sony PS5 India restock on December 28 - pre-order starts at 12 noon

Audio player loading…

At one point in time, buying a PS5 during the year-end holiday season was looking tough. However, Sony appears to have excelled itself during December as it overcame production shrinkages due to the global chipset shortage and announced not one but two restocks - the latest scheduled for December 28 (Tuesday).

The PS5 would be back in stock starting 12 noon on Tuesday, Sony said in a media statement adding that buyers can get the restock via ShopatSC. This presents one final chance for gaming aficionados to lay their hands on this popular console, given that this is definitely the last restock of 2021.

Other retailers too are expected to stock up, though we have no official word on that yet. The likes of Croma, GameLoot, Flipkart and Games The Shop do sell consoles as well as the Digital Edition consoles. The last restock of the PS5 happened on the sixth of this month and as expected didn't last even ten minutes.

A banner on the ShopatSC website says that customers would be able to pre-order the PS5 on December 28 at 12 noon. However, there is no delivery date given. In a related development, Amazon also announced a restock of the PS5 and the digital edition at the same time. Once again, no delivery time is provided.

While the PS5 standard edition is priced at Rs.49,990 in India while the digital edition comes for Rs.39,990. Out of the box, users will get their hands on a PS5 console and a DualSense controller.

