Sony audio products now available with a special work from home discount

With work from home more or less the norm across the country, Sony, which is the name to reckon with in audio devices, has announced attractive offers on a slew of its audio products that would come in handy to those working from home.

The "Sony WFH Audio Devices Offers" are applicable to the specific audio devices and will be available across all offline stores and online channels including its shopatsc.com.

Here is the list of products that are available at discounts:

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones

The WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones will now be available at Rs 24,990. These headphones are receiving a discount of Rs 5,000. It comes with noise cancellation features along with adaptive Sound Control and the convenience of smart features like Quick Attention and touch controls. It delivers 30 hours of battery life. It comes integrated with Voice Assistant, Google, Amazon Alexa and Siri.

Read our Sony WH-1000XM3 review

Buy Sony WH-1000XM3 on Amazon

Sony WH-H910N headphones

The WH-H910N headphone, which is now available for Rs. 21,990, is equipped with Quick Attention Mode, WH-H910N that enables you to know what’s going on around without taking the headphones off. Answer phone calls, control music and activate Google App and Siri - all using simple touch controls. The battery life of up to 35 hours enables all-day listening and a Quick Charge function gives you 2.5 hours of entertainment with a speedy 10-minutes charge.

Read our Sony WH-H910N review

Buy Sony WH-H910N on Flipkart

Sony WI-1000XM2 Neck-Band In-ear Headphones

The WI-1000XM2 fits seamlessly while you work from home as it comes with a battery life of 10 hours playback. It can help you connect with colleagues, get information, set reminders and do a lot more. Its Hi-Res Audio banishes background noise. At a new price of Rs. 21,990, it's extremely attractive.

Read our Sony WI-1000XM2 review

Buy Sony WI-1000XM2 at Amazon | Flipkart

Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass Wireless Headphones

At Rs. 15,990, the Sony WH-XB900N is designed to deliver powerful, deep and punchy bass with active noise cancellation. Equipped with Quick Attention Mode, WH-XB900N enables you to know what’s going on around without taking the headphones off. With built-in Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa, it offers multiple use, and is supported with 30 hours of battery life and Quick Charge provides up to one hour of wireless playback after just ten minutes of charging.

Read our Sony WH-XB900N review

Buy Sony WH-XB900N at Amazon

Sony NW-A105 Walkman

The Sony NW-A105 Android 9.0 Walkman comes with a 3.6inch HD display and allows you to download music and podcasts on the device which comes with a built-in memory of 16GB and can further be expanded up to 128GB. It can be connected to your home Wi-Fi and is priced at Rs. 23, 990.

Buy Sony NW-A105 Walkman at Amazon

Sony SRS-XB402M Wireless Built-In Alexa Speaker

Originally priced at Rs 24,990, Sony SRS XB402M speaker is now on offer at a handy discount of Rs 7,000 for Rs 17,990. With built-in Alexa, you can check for latest news updates, set reminders, make calls and a lot more using just your voice without touching a button. Simply connect the XB402M to your smartphone, tablet or laptop via Wi-Fi and start listening to the things you love. The 'LIVE SOUND mode' gives you a three-dimensional sound experience as if you were at a music festival or a concert venue.

Buy Sony XB402M at Amazon

Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Headphones

The WI-XB400 offers extra bass sound and enhances the low-end frequencies for exceptional bass, while maintaining vocal clarity. With a 15 hours of battery life, WI-XB400 headphones sustain enough power to see you through the day. The device also offers quick charge function that provides up to one hour of wireless playback after just ten minutes of charging. It is on offer at Rs 3490.

Buy Sony WI-XB400 at Amazon | Flipkart

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-ear Headphones

The strength of WH-CH510 is it 35hrs long battery life for uninterrupted listening with deep and punchy base. The WH-C510 is lightweight and slim allowing longer listening experience and supports Type C cable. It's compatible with Google Assistant via voice assistant features and comes with a built-in microphone. It's available at Rs 3290.

Buy Sony WH-C510 at Amazon | Flipkart

Sony WI-C200 and WI-C310 Headphones

Both WI-C310 and WI-C200 in-ear headphones come with a built-in microphone and are compatible with Google Assistant and Siri. The impressively light-weight in-ear headphones come in neck-band design to ensure comfort and to keep the headphones out of the way making music more immersive and enjoyable. They can be connected with a Type C cable, and you can charge the battery to full in just three hours for 15 hours of playback time.

WI-C310 is available at Rs. 2,490 while WI-C200 is priced at Rs. 1,899

Buy Sony WI-C200 at Amazon | Flipkart

Buy WI-C310 at Amazon | Flipkart.

Sony Extra Base Bluetooth Speakers

The high-power portable speakers constitutes of SRS-XB12, SRS-XB22, SRS-XB32 and SRS-XB41 and are resistant to water and dust which makes them low maintenance and support Google Assistant/Siri. With built in mic, these speakers are an ideal alternative for long hours of headphone wearing for office/personal calls. They are priced at: SRS-XB32: Rs. 9,990, SRS-XB22: Rs. 6,990 and SRS-XB12: Rs. 3,490. (The price of SRS XB41 is not mentioned in the press statement.)

Read our report on Sony Bluetooth Speakers

Buy Sony SRS XB12 Bluetooth Speakers at Amazon |Flipkart

Due to lockdown restrictions, the delivery of the products will be in the areas marked green and orange zones. However, customers in the red zones can pre-book their devices and the company will deliver the products once the restrictions are lifted.