Sony A9F OLED TVs launched in India starting at Rs 3,99,900

In a bid to create TVs that replicate the images the way creators would want the content to look, Sony has unveiled their flagship series A9F 4K OLED TV in India.

The television continues Sony's flagship lineup, with full color management systems in order to support professional end-user calibration using CalMAN software from Portrait Display.

The TV introduces Sony's new X1 Ultimate processor. The new processor will help to improve image quality with “object-based HDR remaster” and “object-based super resolution,” up-converting SDR material and enhancing sharpness, respectively.

This new automated professional calibration process was demonstrated but Sony has also included a new special “Custom” mode already calibrated for consumer use which brings near reference monitor color to its screens.

Also announced was a Netflix Calibrated Mode which will, for now, only work using the Netflix App in the Master Series TVs. This Mode optimizes movies and shows being streamed from the service to give a more accurate image to what was initially mastered by content creators but can be turned off as you wish.

Sony Bravia Master Series A9F features

The A9F OLED, comes with a Pixel Contrast Booster, which should boost colors at high brightness levels, deep blacks and a wide viewing angle.

The new Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound is an upgraded version of Sony's speaker-free audio tech. The 3.2 channel sound system includes an additional center actuator and 2 side-facing subwoofers.

Sony also demonstrated the Center Speaker Model which allows the Acoustic Surface Audio+ to be used as the center speaker for a home audio system – a nice compromise for folks who've already invested heavily in their AV setup.

Like the Sony A1E OLED that preceded it, the A9F screen leans back slightly on its picture frame-type stand. This allows the screen to appear free from any stand with a minimal bezel all around, though, if you prefer, the TV can be hung on the wall as well.

As an upgrade over its predecessor, the A9F offers hands-free voice search, which means the TVs have an in-built microphone that allows users to simply give commands to the TV such as asking it to play a show or make a random Google search.

It runs Android TV 8.0 Oreo OS with Sony's skin for smart TVs on top.

Price and availability

The smaller KD-55A9F is priced at Rs 3,99,900 and the bigger 65-inch KD-65A9F is priced at Rs 5,59,900 and the televisions will be available from 20th September across all ket retail stores.